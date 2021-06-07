Air Products to Host a Day of Understanding, Week of Inclusion Beginning June 7

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will host a Day of Understanding on June 7 as part of its Week of Inclusion in which employees will participate in a series of discussions on diversity, inclusion and belonging.

Air Products hosts a Day of Understanding as part of its commitment to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' Chairman, President and CEO, is one of nearly 2,000 leaders who have pledged to take action to support a more inclusive workplace. The Day of Understanding is a day where leaders promote conversations about inclusion and address potential bias in the workplace.

Air Products has expanded its efforts this year to include a week of global activities and discussions. This year's theme will focus on allyship and advocacy. Allyship is when any person takes or demonstrates action to support, empower or stand up for another person or group of people. Allyship is a key part of Air Products' goal to create a workplace where all employees know they belong and matter.

The week begins with a fireside chat with Ghasemi and Victoria Brifo, Air Products' Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. During the chat they share their views on why an inclusive workplace is the right thing to do and a competitive advantage for the Company.

"When you look at Air Products, we operate not in isolation, we are part of the society we live in. If we are going to be an integral part of the ecosystem, it is only natural that our workforce should be representative of that society," Ghasemi said. "When you have a diverse group of people, your probability of being innovative significantly increases. Companies with a diverse workforce are more innovative."

In addition to the fireside chat, Air Products' employees will have the opportunity to take part in numerous discussions and events, including sessions such as "Draw the Line: Boundaries That Prevent Burnout," and "Allyship Across Races: No Comfort Zones."

Air Products has publicly stated its goal of being the most diverse industrial gas company in the world. As part of that goal, the Company previously announced goals to further increase the percentage of women globally and minorities in the United States in professional and managerial roles. By 2025, the Company aims to achieve at least 28 percent female representation in these roles globally and at least 20 percent minority representation in these roles in the U.S.

To learn more about Air Products' efforts to promote diversity, visit the Air Products' Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products

Related Links

www.airproducts.com

