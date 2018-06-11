Air Products to Install Energy Storage Systems at Three of Its Sites in Korea

Energy storage technologies enhance overall power consumption by capturing and storing excess energy during low demand periods for later use. They can balance and reduce demand from the grid, allowing for carbon emission and air pollutant reductions, and supplement the intermittence of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

"Korea is a strategic and important market for Air Products. We have been contributing to the local social and economic development for 45 years and are committed to building a better future for the country," said Kyo-Yung Kim, president of Air Products Korea. "The implementation of energy storage systems at our sites reinforces our support for the government's effort to shave peak power demand and Korea's move towards more sustainable and efficient energy consumption."

A leading integrated gases supplier, Air Products has been serving the Korea market for 45 years, improving productivity, efficiency, quality and environmental performance for customers from diverse markets, including many of the world's largest technology companies and industry leaders.

