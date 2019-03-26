Air Products to Share Latest Developments in Liquefied Natural Gas Technology and Equipment at LNG2019 in Shanghai

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the global leader in natural gas liquefaction technology and equipment, will share some of the industry's latest developments at LNG 2019, the 19th International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas, in Shanghai, China, from April 1-5.

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 3207 to speak with an industry specialist about the company's highly efficient, cost-effective process cycles, main cryogenic heat exchangers, and other liquefaction equipment that make up the heart of an LNG facility. The company provides a wide range of products and services for the successful design, construction, start-up, and operation of an LNG facility and has shipped over 116 large coil wound heat exchangers to plants in 20 countries around the world. Air Products' experience extends from plants producing less than 100 TPD of LNG to the largest baseload plants producing ~8 MTPA.

Following is a list of presentations that Air Products industry specialists will make at LNG2019:

Wednesday, April 3

Less is More: Flare Minimization During Cooldown

Digital & Sustainable Future Session (10:30-13:00)

Optimum Compressor Controls for Closed Loop Refrigeration

Research & Innovation Showcase Poster Session (15:30-17:30)

NewWave: A Competitive Large Capacity FLNG Available in the Short-term

Written jointly with TechnipFMC and Baker Hughes GE

Research & Innovation Showcase Poster Session (15:30-17:30)

Thursday, April 4

Yamal LNG: Meeting the Challenges of Natural Gas Liquefaction in the Arctic

Paper written jointly with JSC Yamal LNG, Yamgaz (TechnipFMC) and Baker Hughes GE

LNG Infrastructure Projects: Cases & Trends Session (15:15-17:45)

Mid-size LNG Design Considerations for Robust and Flexible Operation: Yangling LNG Plant as a Case Study

Paper written jointly with TechnipFMC

New Technical Applications in Asia Pacific Session (15:15-17:45)

Floating LNG: What Have We Learned and What is Next?

Co-moderated with Technip FMC

LNG Forum (15:15-17:45)

Friday, April 5

A Fresh Look at Helium Recovery from LNG

New Designs and Technology for Projects Session (9:50-11:50)

Designing Flexible LNG Plants for Market Adaptation

New Designs and Technology for Projects Session (9:50-11:50)

Air Products' proprietary technology is vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy. The company manufactures its LNG equipment at a facility in Manatee County, Florida, USA, where it recently dedicated an LNG equipment test facility to develop designs for the next generation of innovative coil wound heat exchangers. With ready access to port services, Air Products can manufacture LNG heat exchangers in a wide range of sizes to meet market demands. The company has provided equipment and technology to many leading LNG producers around the world, as well as for the world's first off-shore floating LNG plants.

A majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the heart of the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants, and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides dry inert gas generators for LNG carriers, shipboard membrane nitrogen systems, and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants. In addition, Air Products' Rotoflow® turbomachinery business provides cryogenic and warm gas centrifugal turbomachinery for refrigeration and power recovery.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $40 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

