Air Products to Showcase Decarbonization Solutions at POWERGEN International in New Orleans, Louisiana

An Air Products' Industry Expert will Present on Hydrogen Use Cases and Supply Options

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight how its industrial gases, such as hydrogen, can help the power industry generate a cleaner future and reach its decarbonization goals at POWERGEN International, from Jan 23-25, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

With more than 80 years of industrial gas experience and as the world's largest supplier of hydrogen, Air Products has the expertise needed to be a decarbonization partner to the power generation industry as it works to transition to sustainable energy. Air Products has publicly stated it will commit at least $15 billion through 2027 to clean energy projects around the world to accelerate the energy transition and build the low- and zero-carbon hydrogen economy.

Those attending POWERGEN International are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #2644 to speak with an industry specialist and learn more about how power generators can replace or blend natural gas with low-carbon intensity hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals. Air Products' experts will also be on hand to discuss how power generators can utilize oxygen to improve combustion efficiency, find potential carbon capture and sequestration solutions, or introduce hydrogen to a company's process to reduce emissions.

Air Products' Tim Lebrecht, industry manager, chemicals and clean energy processes, will present at POWERGEN International on the topic of "Hydrogen Use Cases and Supply Options," from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 25 in Room 207 of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In his presentation, Lebrecht will discuss Air Products' approach to natural gas blending, equipment retrofits and integration strategies for hydrogen use. He will talk about how the adoption of hydrogen in power generation will be a phased approach with significant operational variability depending on equipment and scale. Lebrecht also will discuss the potential and optimal approaches to hydrogen supply and operability for boilers, gas turbines, and microgrids using stationary fuel cells/internal combustion engines for long-term supply as well as short-term trials.

POWERGEN International is the premier networking and business hub for power generation professionals and solution providers. Bringing together power producers, utilities, engineering, procurement and construction professionals, consultants, original equipment manufacturers, and large-scale energy users, it serves as a platform to explore innovative solutions amid the shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

For more information about how Air Products' full range of offerings can help power generators meet their sustainability goals, visit Air Products' Decarbonize with Confidence webpage.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

