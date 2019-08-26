Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase its advanced industrial gas solutions for the agrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturing markets at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America in Charleston, S.C., from September 4-5.

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 966 to speak with an industry specialist about their specific processes and challenges. With decades of gas applications experience and know-how, Air Products' R&D and technical support teams take a total solutions approach to help manufacturers improve their process efficiency, safety and economics. The company offers advanced industrial gas solutions for a variety of applications, including inerting and blanketing, hydrogenation, reaction cooling, oxygen enrichment, particle size reduction, water treatment, VOC recovery and more.

Air Products provides its range of industrial gases in a variety of supply options to efficiently and cost-effectively match the requirements of both small- and large-volume users. Due to growing hydrogen demands in chemical processing and other markets, the company has announced plans to build two new liquid hydrogen plants in Texas and California. The plants are scheduled to come onstream in 2021.

In support of ongoing innovation and enabling the company to better respond to customers' needs, Air Products operates several state-of-the-art testing labs in Allentown, Pa. The company's Cryogenic Grinding Lab allows a customer's product to be tested on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process. Its Hydrogen Reactions Lab enables customers in used re-refining, transmix and renewable diesel markets to optimize their existing hydrotreatment processes and pursue higher yields, better quality and optimized gas use. Air Products also has a Clean Energy Lab to facilitate the development and full-scale testing of actual combustion systems using a full spectrum of gaseous, liquid and solid fuels from customers.

Learn more about Air Products' industrial gases and related solutions for agrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturing during the Exhibitor Showcase Presentation at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, in the Rivera Theater Building–Main Theater. More information is also available on the company's Specialty Chemicals website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

