Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at the 86th Conference on Glass Problems in Toledo, Ohio

Air Products Foundation to Contribute up to $15,000 to the Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will highlight new industrial gas supply innovations as well as glass melting and downstream process technologies at the 86th Conference on Glass Problems in Toledo, Ohio, from Oct. 6-8.

Technologies to be showcased by Air Products at the conference include industry-leading oxygen enrichment, oxy-fuel combustion, waste heat recovery, and smart technologies to enable increased glass production, reduced fuel consumption, enhanced glass quality, and reduced emissions.

Air Products will host a combined exhibit/hospitality event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 6 and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Salons 1 and 2 of the Hilton Garden Inn Toledo Downtown, where its industry specialists will be available to discuss the challenges glass manufacturers face in their daily operations. For each visitor to its salon during the event, the Air Products Foundation will donate $100 (up to a total of $15,000) to the Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation to help foster innovation by the next generation of ceramic and glass professionals.

At the start of the conference, at Toledo's Glass City Center, the Glass Manufacturing Industry Council (GMIC) will present its Women in Glass Award, sponsored by Air Products. This annual award recognizes women who have demonstrated excellence in leading, motivating, and developing others in the glass industry.

In addition, Air Products' experts will host a technical presentation during the conference titled "Glass Defect Reduction in the Tin Bath – Using Sensors, Automation, and Artificial Intelligence to Improve Glass Quality & Manufacturing" at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the Glass City Center. Participating in the presentation will be Air Products' Michael J. Gallagher, Ph.D., Manager, Combustion Glass Applications team, and Eric Seo, Development Engineer, Smart Technology team.

For more information about Air Products' full range of offerings for the glass industry, including decarbonization, gas supply, combustion systems, technology assistance, safety training programs, or consulting services, call 1-800-654-4567 or visit www.airproducts.com/glass.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

