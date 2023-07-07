Air Products to Showcase Latest Developments in Liquefied Natural Gas Technology and Equipment at LNG2023 in Vancouver

Air Products' Chief Operating Officer to Participate in

"Fueling the LNG Innovation Agenda" during Plenary Conference Session

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the world's leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and equipment, will showcase the latest developments in LNG liquefaction technology at LNG2023, the 20th International Conference & Exhibition on liquefied natural gas from July 10-13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in British Columbia, Canada. During the conference, Air Products' Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Samir J. Serhan, will be a panelist in the Plenary Session, Fueling the LNG Innovation Agenda, and Air Products' industry specialists will take part in multiple technical sessions.

At the conference, Air Products' LNG experts will be available in booth 1417 to discuss the Company's unrivaled LNG process technologies and equipment found in large export, small and mid-sized and floating LNG plants. Air Products' team also will showcase how it enables customers to optimize an LNG facility's overall performance with safe, sustainable solutions that minimize the total cost of ownership. Air Products is proud to play a pivotal role in the LNG industry providing a wide range of products and services for the successful design, construction, start-up, and operation of LNG facilities, having successfully shipped over 150 large coil wound heat exchangers to plants in 20 countries around the world.

Dr. Serhan will join a panel of industry leaders for Fueling the LNG Innovation Agenda, scheduled for 10:15 a.m. PT/1:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12. The panel discussion will focus on preparing for a less carbon-intense world while maintaining costs competitive enough to provide LNG to the emerging economies around the world that need it most.

Air Products' industry specialists will be making presentations and moderating during the following technical sessions:

Decarbonisation of Natural Gas Liquefaction: Design Options: Annemarie Weist, Process Engineering Manager at Air Products, will be a moderator for this session focused on effective design options and plant configurations for decarbonization. The session will be at 11:45 a.m. PT/2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12.

Challenges of Optimizing Modern LNG Facilities - Floating, Electric, Mid-scale: Christopher Ott, Senior Process Engineering Associate at Air Products, will present a paper titled "Large Or Small: Which Is Better?", which discusses the factors to consider

when selecting liquefaction technology and train size for a project. The presentation will be at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12.

Innovation in Liquefaction Processes and Equipment: Justin Bukowski, Senior Process Engineering Associate at Air Products, will present a paper titled "Making End Flash Cool Again", which discusses the innovative ways that end flash can be adapted to solve challenges and opportunities posed by recent industry trends. The presentation will be at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 13.

New Approaches to Modular Construction: Damian Vujcich, LNG Modularization Manager at Air Products, will present a paper titled "Advancing Modularization of Coil-wound Heat Exchanger Equipment", which discusses how modularization increases the certainty around project cost and overall schedule by decreasing workload in the field. The presentation will be at 10:45 a.m. PT/1:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 13.

In addition, Air Products' industry specialists are co-authors on the following papers:

FLNG and LNG Projects from Design to Operation: "PFLNG Dua Key Success Factors for Smooth Commissioning And Start Up" being presented at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 11.

Canadian LNG: Opportunities and Challenges: "Woodfibre LNG Facility: Technical Challenges and Solutions" being presented at 3:15 p.m. PT/6:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 11.

For more information on Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment, visit https://www.airproducts.com/lng.

Air Products' proprietary LNG process technology and equipment, is vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers, which currently operate in over 100 LNG trains in 20 countries around the world.

Typically, an LNG heat exchanger can be as large as over 15 feet (5 meters) in diameter and 180 feet (55 meters) long. A finished unit can weigh as much as 500 tons. Photos of Air Products' LNG technology can be downloaded for publication with proper attribution at http://prphotolibrary.airproducts.com/ImageViewer.aspx?q=LNG.

Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment is the heart of an LNG production plant. The technology, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to ship it economically. Typically, the LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy uses.

The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants. In addition, Air Products' Rotoflow® turbomachinery business provides cryogenic and warm gas centrifugal turbomachinery for refrigeration and power recovery.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

