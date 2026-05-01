Air Products to Showcase Technology Solutions for Sustainable Iron and Steel Production at AISTech2026

Air Products Foundation will Donate up to $15,000 to the AIST Foundation

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase industrial gas solutions for all phases of iron and steel production at AISTech2026 from May 4-7 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Those attending are invited to stop by Air Products' booth # 1336 to speak with an industry specialist. Visitors can learn more about Air Products' full suite of on-site gas supply offerings and broad range of technology solutions for the iron and steel industry, from oxy-fuel to hydrogen to carbon capture, including our Smart Technology platform for more efficient gas use and process planning.

By visiting Air Products' booth, attendees will also be helping the AIST Foundation, which funds initiatives to promote the steel industry as a viable and rewarding career choice for young engineers. The Air Products Foundation has pledged to donate $100 to the AIST Foundation – up to $15,000 in all – for each registered attendee who visits the Air Products booth.

In addition to showcasing industrial gas solutions in its booth, Air Products' Commercial Technology Manager, Dr. Anup Sane, will deliver a presentation titled "Enhancing the Value-in-Use of Direct Reduced Iron in Electric Steelmaking," at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 4th during the Direct Reduced Iron: DRI Melting Session.

In that session, Dr. Sane will introduce two combustion-based solutions to support sustainable steelmaking, including the preheating of cold Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and melting of DRI into hot metal.

A global leading industrial gas supplier, Air Products brings decades of experience in gas supply and technology to improve the operational performance of metals producers. Air Products offers a full line of gases including argon, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and gas blends, with a broad range of supply mode options and purity levels to suit the needs of every operation. Air Products can also provide a wide variety of technical services and innovative gas-based technologies to help companies lower costs and improve productivity, while minimizing the environmental impact of production processes.

For more information about Air Products' full range of offerings for the iron and steel industry visit Air Products' Industrial Decarbonization webpage.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products