Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group's Spring Technical Meeting

As part of the meeting agenda, MARPG members will hear Air Products' Joe Tittermary, senior applications engineer for the Chemicals Processing Industry, discuss the benefits of cryogenic grinding in rubber and plastics processing. Air Products is a recognized leader in cryogenic technology applications and offers cryogenic grinding solutions that can help processors grind more effectively and efficiently, particularly when processing heat-sensitive or tough-to-mill materials.

"Exposing materials to the cryogenic temperature of liquid nitrogen helps prevent melting or decomposition, or achieve embrittlement," explains Tittermary. "The results can include a higher yield of particles in the desired target range, more uniform particle size distribution, higher production rates, improved product quality, and enhanced process safety due to nitrogen's inertness."

Following the formal technical meeting, MARPG members will tour Air Products' cryogenic technology labs, where the company tests customers' products on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their processes, quantify the cost versus benefits of using cryogenics, and optimize their cryogrinding operations.

Air Products has decades of experience serving the rubber and plastics industry. With a strong computational modeling center, the company has helped manufacturers improve their processes using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and other programs for the early conceptual studies of new designs, product development, scale-up, and troubleshooting. Air Products also provides safety training, and engineering and consulting services during project design, start-up and ongoing operation.

To learn more about Air Products' full range of cryogenic solutions, which can help rubber and plastics manufacturers improve efficiency and safety in many of their processes, including cryogenic grinding, process cooling, deflashing, VOC recovery and inerting/blanketing for combustible dust and pneumatic conveying, call 800-654-4567, email gigmrktg@airproducts.com, or visit the company's website at www.airproducts.com/cryogenics.

About MARPG

The MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group, part of the Rubber Division of the American Chemical Society, is a technically oriented professional organization. It promotes personal relationships among those in education, polymer manufacture, suppliers of raw materials and producers of rubber products. The Group provides a regional network that aids in technical problem solving.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

