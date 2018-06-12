Air Products Will Introduce Its New Gas Density Sensor for Sintering Furnaces at POWDERMET 2018

Continuous measurement and control of the sintering furnace atmosphere is increasingly important to helping metals processors improve quality control, reduce costs, and comply with regulatory requirements. As part of the conference's Sintering Atmosphere Control technical session, Air Products' Dr. Liang He will present "Hot Zone Nitrogen-Hydrogen Atmosphere Monitoring with Gas Density Sensor" on Tuesday, June19, at 8:25 a.m. Dr. He will discuss the features and benefits of the company's novel gas density sensor, including beta test results of continuously measuring an industrial sintering furnace atmosphere composition for better production process control and consistent product quality.

Metals processors are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 709 to speak with a knowledgeable representative about the challenges they face in their day-to-day operations. In addition to gases, equipment, and technology solutions, Air Products' technical specialists can provide applications knowledge and consulting services for a variety of processes, including powder production, sintering, heat treating, inerting, and additive manufacturing.

Air Products also operates laboratories in Allentown, Pa., where it can perform metals processing research and applications development, as well as testing for simulating, troubleshooting, and optimizing customer operations. Frequently used work tools include heat treating furnaces with a wide variety of atmospheres, metallurgical examinations, atmosphere analyses, thermodynamic equilibrium and diffusional calculations, as well as computational fluid dynamics modeling. Air Products provides customer support for ongoing operational efficiency, product quality improvements, and new process development projects.

For more information about Air Products' complete portfolio of offerings for the metals processing industry, call 800-654-4567, email gigmrktg@airproducts.com or visit www.airproducts.com/mp.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

