Air Products Wins More than $140 Million in NASA Contracts to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Other NASA Facilities

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), the world's leading supplier of hydrogen, today announced that it was recently awarded supply contracts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) totaling more than $140 million to provide liquid hydrogen for several NASA facilities including the world's largest hydrogen sphere at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and other NASA locations.

"'From the inception of the United States (U.S.) space program, Air Products has supported NASA's mission by supplying the critical industrial gases needed from the initial Apollo 11 moon landing to the upcoming Artemis II moon mission," said Francesco Maione, Air Products' President, Americas. "For decades, Air Products has consistently demonstrated our ability to supply world-scale levels of liquid hydrogen and other industrial gases safely and reliably through our robust supply chain. We're proud to play a role in helping NASA confidently continue its important work."

Under the new contract, Air Products will supply about 36.5 million pounds of liquid hydrogen to NASA for the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida; NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama; and NASA's Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Air Products' working relationship with NASA began in 1957. It has included supplying NASA with liquid hydrogen and other industrial gases to advance the U.S. Space Program including Apollo, the Space Shuttle, and Orion. In addition to supplying industrial gases for space launches, Air Products also has had a long-term relationship with NASA's engine testing program at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, Johnson Space Center in Texas, as well as Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

In 2025, Air Products completed the first fill of the world's largest hydrogen sphere at the Kennedy Space Center. To complete the fill, Air Products delivered over 50 trailer loads of liquid hydrogen - over 730,000 gallons in all - to NASA's new sphere. The NASA hydrogen sphere is the world's largest liquid hydrogen tank, measuring 90 feet tall and 83 feet in diameter.

Astronautic applications are a key business for Air Products, and the Company is also heavily involved in supporting the increasing number of privatized space launches and missions of several independent companies, with gases needed to manufacture rockets and satellites, conduct testing, and significant volumes for launches.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products