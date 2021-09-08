Air Pros receives strategic growth financing from Peak Rock Capital

"With the support of Peak Rock, Air Pros will be able to broaden its service in its existing markets as well as bring the Air Pros platform to other markets across the US with new locations and targeted add-on acquisitions," said Anthony Perera, President and Founder of Air Pros. "We will also continue adding talented individuals to the Air Pros team in support of our promise and commitment to exceptional service that puts our customers first."

Nick Basso, Managing Director at Peak Rock, said "Air Pros has built a leading home services platform with a strong tech-enabled backbone, and we have been impressed with the growth that it has achieved so far. The company has developed an excellent reputation in the industry for its service, and we are excited to partner with Anthony and the Air Pros team to help bring their best-in-class solutions to more residences nationwide."

About Air Pros USA:

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida in 2017 on the premise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more partners expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs over 250 experienced professionals with 10 service locations. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

About Peak Rock Capital:

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

Media contacts:

For Air Pros USA:

Joanne Sgro-Killworth

10 to 1 Public Relations

480-363-0403

[email protected]

For Peak Rock Capital:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

212.521.4800

SOURCE Air Pros USA

Related Links

https://airprosusa.com

