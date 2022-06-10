Air Pros USA Expands Services with Acquisition of Personalized Air Conditioning

The acquisition gives Air Pros USA new resources to expand its air conditioning services to include electrical repairs, indoor/outdoor lighting, pool heating, and generators. Personalized Air Conditioning serves Broward County and Palm Beach County with over with over 20 trucks and 30 employees.

"We are excited to welcome Personalized Air Conditioning and their team to the growing Air Pros USA family," said Anthony Perera, founder of Air Pros USA. "Florida has unique weather that makes air conditioning units, generators, and pools a necessity for comfort. Our combined efforts will offer families a convenient, comprehensive service line that encompasses all their home service needs."

"Adding to Air Pros USA's repertoire of talent and service, Personalized Air Conditioning and their loyal customers will find great value in our partnership. Technicians and staff will have access to the latest technology, marketing, and training to remain South Florida's premier choice," said Robert DiPietro, President of Air Pros USA.

Through the Personalized Air Conditioning acquisition, Air Pros USA strengthens its local presence in South Florida.

"Air Pros USA has been nationally recognized as one of the fastest growing companies, but they have never lost focus on their commitment to customers and their community," said Susan Frank, president of Personalized Air Conditioning. "By joining Air Pros USA, we can ensure our teams have the best resources and tools to continue delivering high quality service."

Nationally, Air Pros USA has 500 vehicles, 600 technicians and staff, and a customer base of nearly half a million. Air Pros USA operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

For more information, visit AirProsUSA.com and PersonalizedAir.com.

About Air Pros USA :

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 600 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

