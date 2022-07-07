Air Purification Gadgets Brand Quair Launches its Portable Air Purifier 'Quair Plasma Go' on Indiegogo

HONG KONG, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air purification gadgets brand, Quair, launches its most groundbreaking on-the-go air purifier, Quair Plasma Go, on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, marking its second fully funded project in the space.

"The pandemic has hit us hard, and it's about time we felt safe going out again. Quair Plasma Go was designed for our everyday, something that can give us the clean air from the bedroom to office, from the car to the plane."

- Thomas Hui, Founder of Quair

Quair Plasma Go purifying air in a car. Quair Plasma Go creating a clean space for the office.

The Quair Plasma Go enhances portable air purifiers with its detachable 4,000mAh battery, which can last up to 11 hours. This allows users to swap batteries for extended power. It also features a unique rotatable top that lets the user control the air flow and an advanced OLED display that gives an easy-to-read real-time air quality.

The Quair Plasma Go amplifies air cleaning by combining its plasma ion technology with a medical grade HEPA filter coated with smart nano-capsules that can eliminate 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and odors. It works reactively on nearby particles and proactively on airborne toxins.

The Quair Plasma Go campaign is live on Indiegogo, having already raised more than HKD$50,000 with the support of 22 backers, with 22 days of the campaign still ahead. The Indiegogo campaign offers 4 discounted packages with up to 40% discounts that will only be available until July 30, 2022.

The project has already been fully funded and will be ready to ship out on or before August 2022.

