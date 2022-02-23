Air Purification Systems Market to Grow by USD 6.68 billion|Technavio

Feb 23, 2022, 11:52 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air purification systems market is expected to grow by USD 6.68 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period.
Air Purification Systems Market: Major Three Participants and Their Offerings
3M Co. - The company offers air purification systems such as 3M Versaflo TR-300 and TR-300+ powered air-purifying respirator.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers air purification systems such as PRISM membrane systems.
Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers air purification systems such as Air purifiers MC76VVM6, Air purifiers MC70MVM6, and Air purifiers MC30UVM6.
Air Purification Systems Market 2021-2025: Drivers
The growing automotive market is driving the air purification systems market growth. The rise in population, increasing consumer disposable income, and investments in vehicle manufacturing plants are key contributors to the growth of the automotive sector in major countries such as the US, China, and India. To meet the rising demand for vehicles, companies are investing in new manufacturing plants. For instance, in 2017, Volvo announced its plans to open an assembly plant in Bengaluru, India. Currently, Volvo cars are imported as a complete unit from Sweden. The automotive sector is one of the key end-users of the global air purification systems market. Air purification systems are used for maintaining the indoor air quality of automotive manufacturing facilities, particularly in paint spray booths and the interiors of automobiles. Investments for the expansion and upgrade of automotive manufacturing plants to meet the growing demand for vehicles are expected to drive the demand for air purification systems.
Air Purification Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
By end-user, the air purification systems market has been segmented into automotive, construction, industries, healthcare, and others. The automobile industry is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Air purification systems help in maintaining the indoor air quality of automobiles. Car air purifiers neutralize nearly 99% of the toxic gaseous chemicals released either from the car's interior, plastics, or upholstery. The automotive sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with the rise in production and demand for vehicles. As a result, the air purification systems market share growth by the automotive market segment is expected to record a significant growth during the forecast period.
By geography, the air purification systems market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization in countries such as India and China will drive the air purification systems market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the air purification systems market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA.
|
Air Purification Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 6.68 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.50
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, Panasonic Corp., Sharp Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- MANN+HUMMEL
- Panasonic Corp.
- Sharp Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
