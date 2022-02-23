Air Purification Systems Market to Grow by USD 6.68 billion|Technavio

Air Purification Systems Market: Major Three Participants and Their Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers air purification systems such as 3M Versaflo TR-300 and TR-300+ powered air-purifying respirator.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers air purification systems such as PRISM membrane systems.

Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers air purification systems such as Air purifiers MC76VVM6, Air purifiers MC70MVM6, and Air purifiers MC30UVM6.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Air Purification Systems Market 2021-2025: Drivers

The growing automotive market is driving the air purification systems market growth. The rise in population, increasing consumer disposable income, and investments in vehicle manufacturing plants are key contributors to the growth of the automotive sector in major countries such as the US, China, and India. To meet the rising demand for vehicles, companies are investing in new manufacturing plants. For instance, in 2017, Volvo announced its plans to open an assembly plant in Bengaluru, India. Currently, Volvo cars are imported as a complete unit from Sweden. The automotive sector is one of the key end-users of the global air purification systems market. Air purification systems are used for maintaining the indoor air quality of automotive manufacturing facilities, particularly in paint spray booths and the interiors of automobiles. Investments for the expansion and upgrade of automotive manufacturing plants to meet the growing demand for vehicles are expected to drive the demand for air purification systems.

For more additional about drivers impacting the growth of the market, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Air Purification Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By end-user, the air purification systems market has been segmented into automotive, construction, industries, healthcare, and others. The automobile industry is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Air purification systems help in maintaining the indoor air quality of automobiles. Car air purifiers neutralize nearly 99% of the toxic gaseous chemicals released either from the car's interior, plastics, or upholstery. The automotive sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with the rise in production and demand for vehicles. As a result, the air purification systems market share growth by the automotive market segment is expected to record a significant growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the air purification systems market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization in countries such as India and China will drive the air purification systems market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the air purification systems market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Smart Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smoke Detector Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Purification Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, Panasonic Corp., Sharp Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL

Panasonic Corp.

Sharp Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio