Air Purifier Market Size to Grow by USD 19.78 billion | 3M Co. and Daikin Industries Ltd. Among Key Vendors |Technavio

May 30, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the air purifier market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 19.78 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.74% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to technological innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may challenge the market growth.
Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Scope
The air purifier market report covers the following areas:
Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors. These vendors focus on R&D, technology, and branding to compete in the market. They invest significantly in procuring high-quality products to deliver superior services to their customers. Vendors also focus on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.
3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- 3M Co. - The company offers air filters such as Filtrete MPR 2800, Filtrete MPR 2200 Premium Allergen and Home Pollutants Air filters, Filtrete MPR1900, and others.
- Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers air purifiers such as Air Purifiers MC76VVM6, MC70MVM6, and MC30UVM6.
- Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers air purifiers such as HEPA filter and HiSiv filter.
- IQAir North America Inc. - The company offers air purifiers, such as the HealthPro Series, Atem Desk, Atem Car, and the GC Series.
- Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers air purifiers such as Series 1000, Series 2000, and Series 3000i.
Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- HEPA
- Electrostatic Precipitators
- Ionizers And Ozone Generators
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist air purifier market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the air purifier market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air purifier market, vendors
|
Air Purifier Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.74%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 19.78 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.88
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Household appliances
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: HEPA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Electrostatic precipitators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Ionizers and ozone generators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Technology
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 47: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: 3M Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 50: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 IQAir North America Inc.
- Exhibit 60: IQAir North America Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: IQAir North America Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: IQAir North America Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 63: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.8 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 68: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: LG Electronics Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Unilever Group
- Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 Whirlpool Corp.
- Exhibit 86: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
