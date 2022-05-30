Air Purifier Market Size to Grow by USD 19.78 billion | 3M Co. and Daikin Industries Ltd. Among Key Vendors |Technavio

Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Scope

The air purifier market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors. These vendors focus on R&D, technology, and branding to compete in the market. They invest significantly in procuring high-quality products to deliver superior services to their customers. Vendors also focus on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers air filters such as Filtrete MPR 2800, Filtrete MPR 2200 Premium Allergen and Home Pollutants Air filters, Filtrete MPR1900, and others.

The company offers air filters such as Filtrete MPR 2800, Filtrete MPR 2200 Premium Allergen and Home Pollutants Air filters, Filtrete MPR1900, and others. Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers air purifiers such as Air Purifiers MC76VVM6, MC70MVM6, and MC30UVM6.

The company offers air purifiers such as Air Purifiers MC76VVM6, MC70MVM6, and MC30UVM6. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers air purifiers such as HEPA filter and HiSiv filter.

The company offers air purifiers such as HEPA filter and HiSiv filter. IQAir North America Inc. - The company offers air purifiers, such as the HealthPro Series, Atem Desk, Atem Car , and the GC Series.

The company offers air purifiers, such as the HealthPro Series, Atem Desk, , and the GC Series. Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers air purifiers such as Series 1000, Series 2000, and Series 3000i.

To learn more about additional information related to market vendors, View our Sample Report Now

Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

HEPA



Electrostatic Precipitators



Ionizers And Ozone Generators



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Air Purifier Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist air purifier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air purifier market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air purifier market, vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst to get a customized report based on your business requirements

Related Reports

Robotic Air Purifier Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Air Purifier Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Air Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 19.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Household appliances

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: HEPA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Electrostatic precipitators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Ionizers and ozone generators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 47: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 48: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: 3M Co. – Key news

Co. – Key news

Exhibit 50: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 56: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 IQAir North America Inc.

Exhibit 60: IQAir North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: IQAir North America Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: IQAir North America Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 63: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news



Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 68: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: LG Electronics Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 71: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp – Key news



Exhibit 76: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Unilever Group

Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Segment focus

10.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 86: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio