Air Purifier Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global air purifier market report.

The air purifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The market consists of a large number of concentrated players in APAC and North America regions, making it fragmented with intense competition. A growing number of severe health concerns due to indoor air pollution is expected to increase the penetration rate of air purifiers worldwide with the absolute growth rate of over 101%. HEPA air purifiers are dominating the residential air purifier market in several countries, followed by ionic purifiers and HEPA segment is expected to reach over USD 6 billion by 2026. Commercial office spaces, the hospitality and airport sectors, and industrial clusters have tremendously contributed to the growth of the air purifier market in the APAC region. In regions such as APAC, Europe , and North America , major players account for more than 60% share of the overall market in the global air purifier market. With changing consumer demands and technological advancements, many companies have incorporated different types of air purifiers. For instance, in 2020, Dyson launched wearable air purifiers in the shape of headphones. The operational and maintenance cost of an air purifier varies according to the type of filter, cost of electricity in the region, and the number of hours used.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, technology, distribution channel, CADR, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 30 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/air-purifier-market-size-analysis

Air Purifier Market – Segmentation

The growing number of severe health problems due to indoor air pollution is creating demand for these filters in the residential sector. HEPA filters to dominate the residential air purifier market. HEPA filter air purifier is considered highly effective in removing impurities from the indoor.

Manufacturers are experiencing high demand for iconic air purifiers due to low operational cost and other features such as low noise. All regions are expected to witness healthy demand for iconic technology filters in the upcoming years. In 2018, China manufactured Bluetooth speakers with iconic purification technology for hotels. Ionizers are highly effective in industrial sectors as they produce low noise and are efficient in removing particles, causing asthma and other allergies.

manufactured Bluetooth speakers with iconic purification technology for hotels. Ionizers are highly effective in industrial sectors as they produce low noise and are efficient in removing particles, causing asthma and other allergies. The increasing trend of e-commerce activities is encouraging customers to purchase through online channels. Online platforms, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and online websites of companies, increase their online sales by giving discounts and other services free of cost. Companies have witnessed high growth in online sales since the pandemic started.

Air Purifier Market by Application

Residential

Office Spaces

Hospitals

Hospitality

Airports

Educational Institute

Shopping Malls

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Government Centers

Others

Air Purifier Market by Technology

HEPA

IONIC

Activated Carbon

Photocatalytic

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ultraviolet

Other Technologies

Air Purifier Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Air Purifier Market by CADR

Medium

High

Low

Air Purifier Market – Dynamics

The demand for wearable air purifiers is increasing due to hectic lifestyle and rise in air pollution. Smog masks are popular in many countries such as China. However, these masks are uncomfortable and inconvenient. Hence, wearable air purifiers are used as protection against air pollution. For instance, Wind Six wearable air purifier resembles a handset and purifiers 99.99% air. They also monitor air quality to avoid using areas that have heavy air pollution. Various companies are using this technology with pollution busting and detecting technologies. Wearable air purifiers are easy to carry, use, and provide safety. Wearable air purifiers help in eliminating dust, smoke, odors, and other contaminants in personal breathing spaces. They are also easy to carry and can be taken out as a neck strap, clip, or band. They are available in the shape of helmets, masks, headphones, and cycle helmets. The rise in pollution rate is expected to hike the demand for wearable air purifiers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Technological Advancements

Demand for Energy-efficient Air Purifiers

Growth in Urbanization

Increasing Health Problems Associated with Air Pollution

Air Purifier Market – Geography

China, Japan, South Korea, and India are some of the markets witnessing high growth in the APAC air purifier market. Major developments have taken place owing to the rise in pollution rates in these countries. Knowledge gap has been a challenge for consumers and manufacturers to penetrate the market quickly. However, with an increase in consumer awareness toward different types of air purifiers for eliminating toxic gases in the environment, the demand for air purifiers is expected to increase. Commercial and industrial air purifiers are expected to have a higher penetration rate, particularly in hospitals, hotels, offices, and other healthcare sectors. China is one of the largest suppliers of air purifiers across countries. With its robust distribution channels and high demand, the market is expected to witness improved growth in the forecast period.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/air-purifier-market-size-analysis

Air Purifier Market by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Italy

North America

US



Canada

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey



South Africa



Egypt

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile



Columbia

Major Vendors

Blue Star

Philips

Whirlpool

Midea Group

Daikin

Dyson

Other Prominent Vendors

Rabbit Air

Sharp

A.O. Smith

Unilever

Coway

Honeywell

Oransi

IQAIR

Samsung

LG

Eureka Forbes

Camfil

3M

Aerus

Airpura

Pro Breeze

Homedics

Boneco

Lasko

Winix

Levoit

Pure Enrichment

Allerair

Greentech

Novaerus

Bionaire

Vesync

Molekule

Kent RO

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence