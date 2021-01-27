Air Purifier Market to Close in on US$ 40 Bn by 2030; Industry in Recovery Phase after Initial Setbacks Due to COVID-19 Outbreak - Persistence Market Research

The air purifier market has also seen a lot of claims made by manufacturers to promote their brands, and also level up the competition in this sector. As a matter of fact, consumer purchase patterns are highly influenced by company claims, which has given impetus to the growth of the air purifier market.

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global air purifier market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of over 11% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Air Purifier Market Study

The air purifier market is expected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period, as the industry is experiencing higher online penetration. Growth is expected to be driven by increase in the adoption of air purifiers by households and other commercial sectors like schools, hospitals, and other commercial sectors, etc.

The current COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has created fear among people, who have now become more health-conscious. This has stimulated the adoption of air purifiers on one hand, but the economic slowdown on the other side has discouraged discretionary consumer spending in the market.

HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters account for a major share in the air purifier market. HEPA filters are considered good at removing larger particulate matter such as pollen, pet dander, and air dust mites.

East Asia holds the largest value share in the global air purifier market, due to growing consumer consciousness and high concentration of players in the region.

"Prominent players in the air purifier market should focus on either introducing new technologically-advanced products or penetrating new markets," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Allergen Removal Feature to Augment Sales of Air Purifiers

Air purifiers, apart from being a solution for air pollution, can assist in combating health issues such as asthma and allergies. Air purifiers can target many allergic triggers, mostly via HEPA filters, which is driving the growth of the air purifier market.

Since dust mites, mold spores, pollen, and pet dander are also categorized as pollutants and cause problems for people with asthma, allergy, and even eczema, use of air purifiers capable of reducing the impact of these materials is increasing. HEPA filters are found in most air purifiers, and are small, portable units that may work for a single room. Humidifiers also impact the air at home, and can help reduce the severity of symptoms when a person's nasal passages are dry and irritated. However, since air humidifiers are incapable of relieving allergies, and on the contrary, might spike allergens in the air, air purifiers are dominating the market and witnessing growing demand.

PMR's report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the air purifier market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the prominent players in the global air purifier market include Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Alen Corporation, AllerAir Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dyson Limited, Unilever plc, The Camfil Group, IQ Air, WINIX Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, HSIL Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Kent RO Systems, and others.

More Valuable Insights on Air Purifier Market

Persistence Market Research released a new market research on the air purifier market, covering global industry analysis of 2015-2019 and forecasts for 2020–2030. The air purifier market study reveals compelling insights on the basis of technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), electrostatic precipitators, ion & ozone generators, activated carbon, and other technologies), CADR (smoke, dust, and pollen), coverage area (below 250 sq. ft., 250-400 sq. ft., 401-700 sq. ft., and above 700 sq. ft.), end use (residential, commercial, and industrial), and distribution channel (direct sales, and indirect sales), across seven major regions.

