Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the air purifiers market are Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corp, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Dyson Ltd, Panasonic, Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, and Coway.



The global air purifiers market is expected grow from $1.57 billion in 2021 to $1.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%.



The air purifiers market consists of sales of air purifiers and related services for purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter. The usage of air purifiers is to minimize the health risks associated with breathing air contaminated with pollen grains, harmful gases, and emissions.



The main types of air purifiers is dust collectors, fume and smoke collectors and others that are used in residential and commercial areas. Dust collectors air purifiers provide clean air and filter air using special filters. The technologies used in air purifiers are HEPA filter, activated carbon, others.



North America was the largest region in the air purifiers market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the air purifiers market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising concern for airborne diseases is driving the air purifiers market. An increase in health issues such as asthma, allergies, and other breathing disorders due to airborne diseases encourages consumers to invest in air purifiers at commercial and residential locations. For instance, according to the report by the American Lung Association, in 2021, 4 in every 10 people in the US live with polluted air. further, the 22nd annual "State of the Air" report shows that people of color were 61% more likely to live in the country with unhealthy air than white people. As per the department of statistics in Singapore, there were 246 cases of airborne diseases reported across Singapore. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases contributes to the growth of the air purifier market.



The high installation and maintenance costs of air purifiers are hindering the market growth. Individuals in urban cities in developing nations consider air purifiers as a luxury. Regular maintenance cost for air purifier also adds as an additional expense, which is for filter changes and cleaning of media filter because of continuous use. For instance, a home air purifier will cost up to $1,000 and the installation of an air purifier will be added extra over it. The customers cannot gauge the benefit of using air purifiers against any parameters and this leaves them clueless in understanding the actual benefit of the purifier against the money invested. Therefore, high installation and maintenance costs coupled with customers' lack of understanding about the appliance have a negative impact on the growth of the air purifiers market.



The use of smart air purifiers through the smartphone-enabled application is a key trend in the market. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data. For instance, in January 2019, Pathpartner, an India-based technology company, developed an IoT-enabled smart air purifier that gives information about air quality and provides a report on the humidity content of the air. Through this technology, the temperature of the room and freshening up the room can be controlled remotely.



In April 2021, iRobot Corp., a leader in consumer robots announced the acquisition of privately held Aeris Cleantec AG, a premium air purifiers company for undisclosed amount. The acquisition enables iRobot to make more innovative robotics and intelligent home solution. Aeris Cleantec AG is a premium air purifiers market based in Switzerland, Germany established in 1900.



The countries covered in the air purifiers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



