Air Purifying Respirators Market Size Will Attain USD 3854.11 Million by 2028 Growing at 8.80% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global air purifying respirators market size was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2130.62 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3854.11 million by 2028. The global Air Purifying Respirators market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.80% during the forecast period.



Air Purifying Respirators Market: Overview

A type of personal protection equipment (PPE) called an air-purifying respirator is used by employees in environments where the air is contaminated by fumes, dust, odors, hazardous gases, or vapors. Through face masks and hoods, an air-purifying respirator offers clean, breathable air that helps to remove air contaminants. Numerous viral health risks are on the rise, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is expected to spur market growth. Since the pandemic, these items have become more popular among medical personnel since, in comparison to N95 FFRs and reusable elastomeric half-face piece respirators, they offer the best coronavirus protection. All enterprises began operating normally at the beginning of 2021, which resulted in an increase in demand for air-purifying respirators (APR) from a variety of industries, including the oil & gas, petrochemical, industrial, and other sectors.

The NIOSH Respirator Selection Logic states that powered air-purifying respirators should be used when hazardous particle or gas concentrations exceed the relevant occupational exposure limit. Even so, if the respirator has a properly allocated protection factor, it will be below the immediately dangerous to life or health (IDLH) threshold and the maximum-use concentration suggested by the manufacturer.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global air purifying respirator (APR) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.80% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global air purifying respirator (APR) market size was valued at USD 2130.62 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3854.11 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product type segmentation, full-face masks were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, healthcare had the leading revenue-generating applications in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Air Purifying Respirators Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Half, Full Face Mask), By Application (Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Fire Services, Petrochemical/Chemical, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Mining & Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Air Purifying Respirators Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing awareness about the importance of worker safety at workplace to drive market growth.

The demand for air purifying respirators is rising in the global market due to a number of factors, including rising pollution and the prevalence of airborne diseases. Over the course of the projected period, there will be an increase in demand for air purifying respirators due to growing awareness of the significance of working worker safety. Workers are protected against chemical, poisonous gas, radiological, and nuclear threats by wearing respirators. Asbestos, silica, mineral oils, and diesel engine exhaust pollutants all contribute to the development of respiratory malignancies, including mesothelioma and lung cancer. Furthermore, a variety of poisonous vapors, gases, dust, and fumes are the root cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other non-cancerous diseases.

Global Air Purifying Respirators Market: Restraints

High price of air purifying respirators act as a major hinder in the growth of the global air purifying respirator market.

The cost of air purifying respirators is a significant barrier to the expansion of the global market for these devices. The market for air respirators is being constrained by the growing automation of various sectors. Additionally, air purifying respirators have a number of environmental hazards, which is anticipated to be a key inhibitor for the market for air purifying respirators.

Global Air Purifying Respirators Market: Segmentation

The global air purifying respirator (APR) market is segmented based on product, application, and region.

The market, by product, is divided into half and full face mask. The full-face masks segment dominated the air-purifying respirators market in 2021. To defend against dangers like asbestos removal and disposal, full-face masks are worn. Concerns about worker safety in dangerous conditions are projected to raise demand for full face masks over the forecast period. The respiratory program is more compatible and flexible when helmets, hoods, and visors are matched with additional breathing apparatus. During the forecast period, segment expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the Middle East's expanding construction and oil & gas industries as well as a rise in the use of helmets, hoods, and visors in those sectors.

The market, by application, was segregated into oil & gas, metal fabrication, agricultural, food & beverage, fire services, petrochemical/chemical, industrial, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, mining & others. The healthcare segment dominated the air-purifying respirators market in 2021. Risks to the health and safety of healthcare workers include exposure to biological and blood-borne pathogens, waste anesthetic gas, and potential chemical and medication exposures. Because PAPR guards against these risks, the healthcare sector has a significant need for these products. Firefighters are exposed to a number of hazardous and carcinogenic compounds that are produced as combustion byproducts when a fire occurs. Particularly in North America and Europe, strict safety regulations and an increase in fires and blowouts are forcing businesses to place a higher priority on employee safety. Product sales in the fire brigade service market will increase as a result.

List of Key Players in Air Purifying Respirators Market:

3M

Avon Rubber PLC

Bullard

ILC Dover

Honeywell International Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Optrel AG

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sundstrom Safety AB

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Air Purifying Respirators Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Air Purifying Respirators Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Air Purifying Respirators Market Industry?

What segments does the Air Purifying Respirators Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Air Purifying Respirators Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2130.62 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3854.11 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.80% 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered By Product, Application, and Region Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered 3M, Avon Rubber PLC, Bullard, ILC Dover, Honeywell International Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Optrel AG, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sundstrom Safety AB, and others.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the market growth during the projection period.

North America dominated the global air-purifying respirators market in 2021. Firms in the area are encouraged to implement PAPR to maintain employee safety due to the strict work safety standards set by regulatory agencies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the American National Standard Institution (ANSI). The German market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period as a result of rising investments in the automotive & construction sectors and strict rules governing employee health and safety. In addition, the high costs of not adhering to workplace safety regulations are anticipated to increase product demand across a range of industries.

Global Air Purifying Respirators Market is segmented as follows:

Air Purifying Respirators Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Half

Full Face Mask

Air Purifying Respirators Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Oil & Gas

Metal Fabrication

Agricultural

Food & Beverage

Fire Services

Petrochemical/Chemical

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Mining

Others

Air Purifying Respirators Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

