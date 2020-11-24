Air Quality Management Company, PuriFi Labs, Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Americans, on average, spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors, where the concentrations of some pollutants are often two to five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has only increased the percentage of time spent indoors in 2020, bringing air purification to the forefront of conversation as it relates to combating the spread of COVID-19. With the formation of PuriFi Labs' SAB, the company intends to further expand the scientific depth and capabilities of its existing air purification systems and strive toward improving the quality of air and life in homes and commercial buildings across the country.

"The creation of the SAB is an exciting next step in PuriFi Labs' capabilities and how we develop and test our air purification systems. All board members are recognized leaders within their respective fields of research," said Tim Bender, CEO of PuriFi Labs. "We're thrilled to leverage their guidance and expertise in clinical and scientific excellence as we continue to expand our research and development efforts."

The members of PuriFi Labs' SAB include:

Dr. Rick Greenwood , External Affairs Officer at California Association of Public Health Laboratory Directors, Professor of Epidemiology and Microbiology at UCLA , and member of California COVID Task Force. Dr. Michael Keidar , Professor of Plasma Engineering at A. James Clark School of Engineering at George Washington University , Associate Editor of IEEE Transactions in Radiation and Plasma Medical Sciences, President of the Electric Rocket Propulsion Society. Dr. Ronald Adrian , Ira A. Fulton Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and School of Engineering Matter, Transport, and Energy at Arizona State University Dr. Michael Osborne , Ph.D. Chemical Engineering, Former President of Purafil, a molecular filtration company, and Former VP of R&D at AAF International, a member of the Daikin Group, and the world largest air filtration company. Ms. Kirsten Shaw , Certified Indoor Environmental Consultant and Energy Auditor, Licensed Residential and Light Commercial General Contractor, Healthy Building Specialist at Howard Air .

Science-based research and testing is of great value and importance to the team at PuriFi Labs. The company's leadership will work closely with the new SAB members on expanding science-based methods for validating in-room, real-world performance of air purification products and strategies, and additional product development and lab testing, following high-level advice and scientific review. Currently, there is no universal solution to prevent coronavirus infections, including COVID-19. PuriFi Labs is working to accelerate testing on SARS-CoV-2 in support of the best indoor air quality possible, under the guidance of the SAB.

About PuriFi Labs

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PuriFi Labs combines a broad range of capabilities and expertise to deliver the highest performing indoor air purification technology ever invented. PuriFi Labs brings together decades of experience in air purification, automated control systems, IoT (internet of things), and multiple projects completed for NASA and the United States Department of Defense. PuriFi Lab's patented technology was rigorously researched and tested in commercial and residential applications for more than two years before being made available to consumers.

Learn more at purifilabs.com

SOURCE PuriFi Labs