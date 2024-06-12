Air Quality Monitor Market size is set to grow by USD 2.04 billion from 2024-2028, Growing need to monitor indoor air quality in residential and commercial sectors boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air quality monitor market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.04 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Growing need to monitor indoor air quality in residential and commercial sectors is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased adoption of green buildings. However, high cost of deployment of air quality monitoring devices poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., ACOEM Group, Aeroqual Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Airthinx Inc., Atmotech Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., HANGZHOU ZETIAN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., IQAir AG, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Siemens AG, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tisch Environmental Inc., TSI Inc., and Vaisala Oyj.

Air Quality Monitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2046.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled 3M Co., ACOEM Group, Aeroqual Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Airthinx Inc., Atmotech Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., HANGZHOU ZETIAN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., IQAir AG, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Siemens AG, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tisch Environmental Inc., TSI Inc., and Vaisala Oyj

Market Driver

The global air quality monitor market is experiencing growth due to the rising adoption of green buildings. Indoor air quality is crucial for building occupants' health, comfort, and productivity. Green building technologies, including air quality monitoring, ventilation management, and humidity control, are driving market expansion. Green buildings, which focus on energy efficiency and resource use, are becoming increasingly popular.

Tools like The Green Globes system aid in eco-friendly design, while the demand for LEED-certified buildings further boosts the trend. Consequently, the adoption of green buildings is a significant factor fueling the growth of the air quality monitor market.

The Air Quality Monitor market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing concerns over environmental health. Carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter are key pollutants of concern. Technologies like sensors and filtration systems are in high demand. Companies are focusing on developing more accurate and efficient solutions.

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is trending to improve monitoring and prediction capabilities. Regulations and standards are driving market growth, with governments and organizations investing in air quality infrastructure. The market is expected to continue expanding as the importance of clean air becomes increasingly recognized.

Market Challenges

The air quality monitor market faces challenges due to the high cost of deployment, particularly advanced sensors. Industrial, commercial, and residential buildings require air quality monitoring for health and satisfaction reasons. Indoor air monitors can cost up to USD250,000 each for continuous monitoring, making it difficult for developing countries to deploy them due to financial constraints.

each for continuous monitoring, making it difficult for developing countries to deploy them due to financial constraints. As a result, there is a growing trend towards low-cost monitoring systems in these countries. For instance, India plans to conduct a low-cost air monitoring study across 15 locations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This financial challenge may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

plans to conduct a low-cost air monitoring study across 15 locations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This financial challenge may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The Air Quality Monitor market faces several challenges. The increasing number of pollutants in the environment necessitates the need for advanced monitoring systems. The complexity of these systems can make implementation and maintenance costly. Additionally, ensuring accuracy and reliability of the data is crucial. Regulations and standards for air quality are constantly evolving, requiring frequent updates to monitoring technology.

Furthermore, integrating these systems with other infrastructure, such as power and communication networks, can pose challenges. Lastly, ensuring user-friendliness and affordability for end-users is essential for widespread adoption. Companies must address these challenges to provide effective and efficient air quality monitoring solutions.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Indoor

1.2 Outdoor

1.3 Wearable End-user 2.1 Government

2.2 Commercial and residential

2.3 Energy and pharmaceuticals

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Indoor- Indoor air quality monitors are essential devices for measuring and evaluating the quality of air within buildings. Equipped with sensors for temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, VOCs, PM, and other pollutants, these monitors provide real-time data to identify potential sources of indoor air pollution. By addressing these issues, building owners and managers can improve indoor air quality through ventilation adjustments, pollution source elimination, and air purification measures. The increasing awareness of health impacts and sustainable building practices has fueled the demand for indoor air quality monitors, driving market growth in this segment.

Research Analysis

The Air Quality Monitor market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of atmospheric pollution and its impact on human health. Pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides (NOX), sulfur oxides (SOX), carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide are major concerns, leading to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular morbidity, and casualties.

Environmental pollution, including acid rain and toxicity levels, is a global issue that requires immediate attention. Smart city initiatives, such as wireless communication, crowdsourcing, and smart poles, are being implemented to monitor and mitigate atmospheric pollution. Air filter systems, traffic systems, streetlight solutions, and both fixed and portable systems are essential components of these initiatives. Green buildings and smart homes are also integrating advanced air quality monitoring technologies to ensure a healthy living environment.

Market Research Overview

The Air Quality Monitor market encompasses solutions and technologies designed to measure and improve the quality of air in various environments. These solutions are integral to addressing environmental concerns and ensuring public health. The market consists of various components, including sensors, monitoring systems, and analytics software. The demand for air quality monitors is driven by factors such as increasing air pollution levels, stringent regulations, and growing awareness of indoor air quality.

The market is segmented based on application areas, including industrial, residential, and commercial. The use of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and machine learning is transforming the air quality monitoring landscape, offering real-time data and predictive analytics. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Indoor



Outdoor



Wearable

End-user

Government



Commercial And Residential



Energy And Pharmaceuticals



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

