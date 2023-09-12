Air Quality Monitor Market to grow by USD 1.99 billion during 2022-2027, Growing need to monitor indoor air quality in residential and commercial sectors to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air quality monitor market size is expected to grow by USD 1.99 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Indoor, Outdoor, and Wearable), End-user (Government, Commercial and residential, Energy and pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing need to monitor indoor air quality in residential and commercial sectors drives the air quality monitoring market. Adverse health effects such as the prevalence of severe diseases and raised mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections have risen owing to the deteriorating air quality. According to the 2021 WHO report, air pollution is responsible for the deaths of an estimated seven million people worldwide every year. In order to reduce these health risks and maintain air quality, several global standards for sustainable buildings have been developed, such as LEED and WELL. As such, LEED-certified buildings must meet certain levels of sustainability, energy efficiency, and indoor air quality. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the global air quality monitor market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Quality Monitor Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the air quality monitor market: 3M Co., ACOEM Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Airthinx Inc., Atmotech Inc., Emerson Electric Co., HORIBA Ltd., IQAir AG, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Siemens AG, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tisch Environmental Inc., TSI Inc., Vaisala Oyj, Aeroqual Ltd., HANGZHOU ZETIAN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., General Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc.

Co., ACOEM Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Airthinx Inc., Atmotech Inc., Emerson Electric Co., HORIBA Ltd., IQAir AG, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Siemens AG, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tisch Environmental Inc., TSI Inc., Vaisala Oyj, Aeroqual Ltd., ZETIAN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., General Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. The Air Quality Monitor Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.91% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Increased adoption of green buildings is an emerging air quality monitor market trend.

Challenge

The high cost of deployment of air quality monitoring devices challenges the growth of the air quality monitor market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The indoor segment is significant during the forecast period. Indoor air quality monitors are devices designed to measure and evaluate the air quality in indoor environments like homes, offices, schools, hospitals, and other commercial or residential buildings. They play an important role in ensuring a healthy and comfortable indoor environment for occupants. Furthermore, governments, businesses, and people all recognize how crucial it is to preserve safe indoor environments. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the indoor segment of the air quality monitor market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The Residential HVAC Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 37,304.79 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (HVAC equipment and HVAC services), product (air conditioning system, heating system, and ventilating system), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Power evaluation software program is a key trend in the residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market.

The non-residential HVAC rental equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,565.69 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (unitary equipment, portable equipment, and chillers equipment), end-user (industrial and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is an emerging market trend.

Air Quality Monitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., ACOEM Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Airthinx Inc., Atmotech Inc., Emerson Electric Co., HORIBA Ltd., IQAir AG, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Siemens AG, Testo SE and Co. KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tisch Environmental Inc., TSI Inc., Vaisala Oyj, Aeroqual Ltd., HANGZHOU ZETIAN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., General Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio