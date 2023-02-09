Air Quality Monitoring Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.25%

Feb 09, 2023, 22:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global air quality monitoring market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.25% during 2022-2028.
Companies Mentioned
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- Teledyne Technologies
- Emerson Electric
- General Electric Company
- 3M Company
- Horiba
- Merck KGaA
- Aeroqual
- TSI Incorporated
- Testo India Pvt. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- TE Connectivity
- Tisch Environmental
- Spectris plc
An air quality monitor refers to a sensor-based instrument which is used to detect and monitor the levels of pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and volatile organic compounds, in both indoor and outdoor environments.
On account of escalating levels of harmful emissions from vehicles and industries, a large part of the global population is at high risk of developing breathing disorders like asthma, and diseases such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.
The rising awareness among individuals and governing authorities about the adverse effects of air pollution is strengthening the demand for air quality monitors worldwide.
Market Drivers:
Several industrial facilities emit pollutants during their daily operations which causes a severe impact on the environment and the health of the people working on the premises.
They depend on air quality monitors to examine dispersion, dry deposition and chemical transformation and monitor deviation from the air quality standards.
Moreover, governments across both developing and developed markets are undertaking initiatives to make industrial operations more environment-friendly. They are also implementing strategies to monitor and improve the overall air quality which, in turn, is impelling the growth of the global air quality monitoring market.
Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch products and technologies. For instance, they are introducing low-cost as well as portable air quality monitors to widen their consumer base.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global air quality monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global air quality monitoring industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air quality monitoring market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the pollutant?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sampling method?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global air quality monitoring industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global air quality monitoring industry?
- What is the structure of the global air quality monitoring industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global air quality monitoring industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global air quality monitoring industry?
Report Metrics:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
107
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$4.6 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$7 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
7.2 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Air Quality Monitoring Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Pollutant
5.6 Market Breakup by Sampling Method
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Indoor Monitors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Outdoor Monitors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Wearable Monitors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Pollutant
7.1 Chemical Pollutant
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Physical Pollutant
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Biological Pollutant
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Sampling Method
8.1 Active/Continuous Monitoring
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Passive Monitoring
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Intermittent Monitoring
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Stack Monitoring
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial and Residential Users
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Petrochemical Industry
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Power Generation Plants
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Other
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czrgsy-quality?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article