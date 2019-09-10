WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Air-Rifles-Recalled-by-DIANA-Can-Unexpectedly-Discharge-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-and-Death

Recall Summary

Name of Product: DIANA® Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifles

Hazard: The air rifle can unexpectedly discharge even if the safety is engaged. This can result in a serious injury or death.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 air rifles and contact Air Venturi to receive a free Trigger Upgrade repair kit and installation instructions. The repair is made by removing the trigger guard, replacing the current trigger with a new trigger and re-installing the trigger guard using the Allen Keys provided in the Upgrade repair kit. DIANA and its importer, AIR VENTURI, are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumer Contact:

AIR VENTURI toll-free at 888-256-3253 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.airventuri.com and click on "Recall Notice" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,400

Description:

This recall involves the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifle with 2-stage adjustable trigger. The recalled products are .177 and .22 caliber, pre-charged pneumatic air rifles that are powered by a compressed air cylinder. "DIANA Stormrider" as well as the caliber and serial number are printed on each affected air rifle. Air rifles with the following item and serial numbers are included in the recall:

Recalled DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifles

Item Numbers 1900001 & 1900101 Serial Numbers 2318220145032949E - 2318229955034368E

2318229955075924I - 2318229955076323I

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of a premature discharge of the air rifle. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Pyramyd Air, Air Gun Depot, and other air rifle retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, PyramydAir.com and AirGunDepot.com from July 2018 through June 2019 for about $220.

Importer: Air Venturi, of Cleveland, Ohio

Private Labeler: DIANA Mayer & Grammelspacher GmbH & Co.KG, of Germany

Manufacturer: Shaoxing Snowpeak Air Gun Factory, of China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-203

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

