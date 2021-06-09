Air Rover Inc.'s Portable Air Protection Systems (APS) To Be Distributed by threeUV, a Med Solutions, LLC Brand

TYLER, Texas, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging leader in innovative indoor air purification systems, Air Rover, Inc., is pleased to announce it has finalized an agreement with threeUV, the largest portfolio of air, surface, and water UV-C purification solutions assembled for the US marketplace. The contract will see the threeUV sales channel distribute Air Rover's portable Air Protection Systems (APS) to a wide range of government agencies across the U.S.

"This agreement represents a major step in Air Rover expansion plans to help schools, healthcare organizations and businesses provide their people with the safest, cleanest air possible," said Sharla McMichael, Director of Air Rover, Inc. "We're very excited to work with the threeUV team, capitalizing on their extensive consultative sales network and detailed knowledge of public agency contracts."

In 2020, Air Rover launched several pandemic-response indoor air control systems known for their "one-air-pass" to achieve the purity of hospital isolation rooms' air. The company's Air Protection Systems come in two portable in-room models. APS1000 is designed for roll-in and plug-and-purify single room environments such as classrooms and offices. APS2000 is well suited for large indoor spaces such as lobbies, cafeterias, fitness centers, meeting halls, and public transport terminals. Both variable-speed models feature quiet high-performing blowers that surpass the CDC, ASHRAE and OSHA recommendations for airflow circulation. On board the APS1000 and APS2000 portables is chambered UV-C lighting, safe for occupied rooms, and true HEPA and Carbon filtration that captures more than 99.9% of dangerous airborne pathogens, even as small as 0.3 microns.

threeUV CEO Nathan Branch said, "K-12 Schools, Higher Education facilities and public agencies are looking for effective, proven solutions to make the air in their facilities cleaner and safer without the need for expensive, time consuming refits. We immediately recognized the difference Air Rover's APS line brings to air purification. We are pleased to add these high efficacy, no-installation Air Rover APS systems to our lineup of UV-C air cleaning solutions."

About Air Rover, Inc.

Air Rover, Inc., is a leading US manufacturer of precision-engineered environmental control and air purification systems for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets. Founded in 1987, the company specializes in meeting the stringent demands of government agencies and customers such as NASA, defense prime contractors, engineers and facility managers who require mission-critical temperature and air quality control. Air Rover's portable air protection systems are used in schools, senior living communities, and healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. The company's high ambient cooling systems are used around the world for spacecraft production, military UAV ground-support, and radomes/satellite communications base stations. Air Rover is a woman owned small business (WOSB) headquartered in Tyler, Texas. For more information, visit www.airrover.com.

About threeUV

threeUV, a brand of Med Solutions LLC, markets the largest portfolio of UV-C air, surface and water infection prevention technology in the United States. UV-C is a highly effective defense against the pandemic and proven to kill bacteria and pathogens that cause legionnaires disease, the common cold, hay fever, influenza and other everyday conditions. UV-C is proven to lower infection rates and reduces absenteeism among students. threeUV products include: UV-C air cleansing systems, fully autonomous UV-C robots, remotely operated UV-C disinfection carts, UV-C chambers, UV-C tablet and cellphone disinfection devices, and UV-C water solutions.

