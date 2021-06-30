Air Rover Launches Building-Block Air Purification Modules for Commercial HVAC Retrofits and New Construction

TYLER, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Rover, Inc., manufacturer of precision-engineered environmental control systems, has launched a set of in-duct air purification modules, the company announced Wednesday. The modules, featuring hospital-grade UV-C lighting, HEPA filtration, and airflow boosting technologies, are offered through independent commercial HVAC contractors.

Designed for retrofitting existing HVAC system and new construction projects, the modules can be used in combinations or separately, depending upon the customer's requirements and building's configuration.

Commercial-grade air filtration and air purification systems

"We know small businesses, schools, medical offices and building owners have struggled to manage the financial burden of Coronavirus containment in their workplaces, and we are focused on helping by providing a cost-effective, modular indoor air quality solution," Sharla McMichael, Director, Air Rover, Inc, said Wednesday. "We also know many independent HVAC contractors are small businesses themselves. With our mix-and-match APS Inline modules, these contractors add a high-quality 'install only what you need' air purification option to their product and service lines that helps them grow their businesses while solving clients' new indoor air concerns."

The technologies inside the APS Inline modules are certified, UL listed and compliant with CDC, OSHA and ASHRAE guidelines for commercial buildings including medical environments. To deliver enough filtered air to meet ASHRAE recommendations based on square footage and occupancy levels, the Air Rover Inline's airflow module is available in two nominal capacity ranges: 2000 cubic feet of airflow per minute (CFM) and 800 CFM.

"Even though the underlying components are of premium quality and hospital proven, APS Inline installations will be cost-effective because only the optimal number and type of modules are used to achieve purified air safe zones or clean air throughout the building," David Ferguson, Air Rover's Application Sales Manager, said. "Customers will appreciate Air Rover's 'kill and capture' approach to removing virus and bacteria particles from the air, unlike other technologies that leave live viral residue on surfaces and floors until it is swept or vacuumed up," Ferguson said.

The new permanent in-duct offerings add to Air Rover's efforts to help businesses and organizations provide safe, clean air in their facilities. In 2020, Air Rover introduced the "no-install" portable in-room Air Protection Systems, the APS2000 and APS1000, to reduce the spread of airborne virus molecules and other air pollutants in commercial workspaces.

The APS Inline modules are currently available. To learn more, visit airrover.com/products/air-protection-system/permanent-in-duct-systems .

About Air Rover, Inc.

Air Rover, Inc. invented the portable commercial air conditioner in 1986 when central HVAC systems could no longer cope with the emerging heat-producing and heat-sensitive computer rooms. Today, Air Rover designs and manufactures high-reliability, portable air-, water- and high-ambient air conditioning systems for aerospace, defense, IT and electronics, satellite communications and other industries. In response to the global 2020 pandemic, Air Rover launched a line of air protection systems to bring hospital-isolation-room grade purified air to commercial workspaces. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, Air Rover, a woman owned small business (WOSB), is dedicated to solving the toughest environmental control challenges on Earth and beyond. For more information, visit www.airrover.com . Media contact: Sharla McMichael, [email protected], (318) 464-2942.

