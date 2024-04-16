Air Serbia Expands Strategic Growth and Customer Experience Enhancement with Sabre's Advanced Revenue and Passenger Service Solutions

Renewed commitment marks a new chapter in Air Serbia's strategic and operational efficiency

The airline adopts Sabre's advanced analytics for strategic decision-making and competitive advantage

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Serbia, Serbia's national airline, which offers an extensive flight network across Europe, the US, and China, has reaffirmed its partnership with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), by signing a multi-year early renewal. This signifies the carrier's commitment to continue its successful partnership with Sabre, and also marks a significant milestone with the adoption of Sabre's Pricing and Revenue Optimization suite of solutions into Air Serbia's strategy.

Under the agreement, Air Serbia will continue to utilize SabreSonic, Sabre's comprehensive passenger service system (PSS). SabreSonic offers a range of functionalities designed to increase airline revenue, enhance personalization and streamline the passenger experience at the airport, ensuring a seamless experience for passengers from the moment of booking to their final destination.

The adoption of Sabre's Pricing and Revenue Optimization suite by Air Serbia represents a transformative step forward in the way Air Serbia manages its revenue and optimizes its inventory and network. Sabre's Revenue Optimizer uses sophisticated models to enable more strategic and timely decision-making processes. This solution, combined with Sabre's Market Intelligence offers Air Serbia comprehensive insights and advanced data analysis across a wide range of critical functions such as network planning, revenue management and marketing. This integration is expected to significantly enhance Air Serbia's intelligence in revenue optimization and retailing, thereby supporting its growth trajectory and competitive positioning in the global market.

"The implementation of Sabre's advanced technology solutions is crucial for achieving our strategic goals, enabling us to optimize revenue and expand our market presence effectively," said Maša Vasović, Head of Revenue Management of Air Serbia.

The extended partnership and integration of the suite of solutions reflect Air Serbia's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive personalized retailing and revenue growth. This initiative underscores Air Serbia's ambition to be at the forefront of adopting innovative solutions that support its expansion and enhance its service offerings.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Air Serbia, showcasing our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that drive efficiency and growth. By integrating our advanced pricing and revenue optimization capabilities, we are empowering Air Serbia with the insights and agility needed to navigate the complexities of today's aviation market," said Jean-Vincent Teuler, Vice President – Airline Sales, EMEA of Sabre Travel Solutions.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Air Serbia

Air Serbia is the proud successor of the first national airline Aeroput, established on 17 June 1927, and of JAT and Jat Airways. The company ranks eighth on the list of the oldest airlines in the world that are still operating. The company has been among the leaders of civil aviation from the start and since 1961 a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). In passenger and cargo traffic, Air Serbia serves over 80 destinations in scheduled and charter traffic in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America and Asia. In cooperation with partner airlines, the company also offers flights to international destinations in Asia, Australia, North America, and Africa. Air Serbia's fleet currently consists of wide-body aircraft Airbus A330-200s, narrow-body aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, as well as turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft for regional flights In addition to the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, Air Serbia also flies from Niš Constantine the Great Airport, and the International Airport "Morava" near Kraljevo.

