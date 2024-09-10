Air Serbia to drive the future of travel retailing with Sabre's NDC IT capabilities

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Air Serbia, Serbia's national carrier. This agreement establishes Sabre as Air Serbia's NDC (New Distribution Capability) IT provider, empowering the airline to deliver a more personalized travel experience and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Sabre is a leader in supporting both NDC airline IT and NDC aggregation. This enables Air Serbia to not only create and manage their NDC content but also make it seamlessly available through third-party channels. Sabre's cloud-based solutions are built for agility and modularity, which means that Air Serbia can easily add new features and functionalities as their NDC strategy evolves. Additionally, Sabre boasts powerful performance with NDC air shopping response times between 0.5 and 1.5 seconds, helping to ensure a smooth shopping experience for travel agencies and travelers.

"As we continue to embark on our journey to further modernize our retailing strategies, Air Serbia is proud to partner with Sabre," said Jiri Marek, CEO of Air Serbia. "We are committed to providing real-time content and personalized experiences to our customers, and Sabre's innovative technology serves as a foundational enabler of our offer and order ecosystem. With Sabre's solutions we can extend our reach to third-party channels including travel agencies and aggregators, ensuring seamless access to our products and services. Together, we are shaping the future of travel retailing and delivering enhanced value to our passengers."

Sabre's NDC airline IT solutions are a fundamental building block of SabreMosaic™, a recently announced intelligent, modular and open technology platform that is built to transform the way airlines retail. Powered by Google's industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, SabreMosaic allows airlines to create and deliver a wider range of content in real-time, unlocking new revenue opportunities. The platform's modular and open architecture provides airlines with the flexibility to choose the specific API-based Offer and Order solutions that best suit their business needs, helping to ensure a smooth integration with their existing infrastructure.

"With the shift to Offers and Orders at its core, we believe SabreMosaic has the potential to bring about a far-reaching transformation in the travel industry. For innovative carriers like Air Serbia, embracing this approach is not just about staying ahead, it's about taking a big step forward for the entire industry," said Mike Reyes, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Sabre Travel Solutions. "We're honored to partner with such a forward-thinking airline and believe together we can revolutionize travel retailing, creating a more personalized and dynamic experience for travelers."

This strategic partnership builds upon Air Serbia's existing foundation with Sabre. The airline already utilizes SabreSonic, a comprehensive passenger service system, for efficient operations and a streamlined passenger experience. In addition, the airline has deployed Sabre's Pricing and Revenue Optimization suite, which equips it with powerful tools to manage dynamic availability and pricing. Sabre Air Price IQ, a solution powered by AI, helps Air Serbia to optimize the pricing of offers in real time.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Air Serbia

Air Serbia is the proud successor of the first national airline Aeroput, established on 17 June 1927, and of JAT and Jat Airways. The company ranks eighth on the list of the oldest airlines in the world that are still operating. The company has been among the leaders of civil aviation from the start and since 1961 a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). In passenger and cargo traffic, Air Serbia serves over 80 destinations in scheduled and charter traffic in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America and Asia. In cooperation with partner airlines, the company also offers flights to international destinations in Asia, Australia, North America, and Africa. Air Serbia's fleet currently consists of wide-body aircraft Airbus A330-200s, narrow-body aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, as well as turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft for regional flights In addition to the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, Air Serbia also flies from Niš Constantine the Great Airport, and the International Airport "Morava" near Kraljevo.

