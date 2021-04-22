Air Solution Announces Strategic Partnership with Jet Rescue Air Ambulance

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Solution LLC, America's premier billing firm continues their remarkable growth with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. Air Solution LLC will be providing billing, appeals, and collection support to one of the largest air ambulance providers in North America.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance operates a 24/7 dedicated Flight Operation Center along with a fleet of 7 Dedicated Air Ambulance Aircraft. With operating bases in both the US and Mexico Jet Rescue has established itself as the premier provider for Air Ambulance services in Latin America. They have been one of the leading providers of COVID-19 related transports, and received the Air Ambulance of the Year award at the 2019 ITIC awards. "We are very excited to be working with Air Solution. We are already seeing increased payment times and quicker turnaround on our claims," says Carlos Salinas, CEO of Jet Rescue.