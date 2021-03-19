Air Solution Announces the Addition of Ryan Hawley and Kelly LoCascio to Executive Team

Ryan Hawley and Kelly LoCascio join Air Solution management team Tweet this

Kelly LoCascio is considered to be the leading legal voice in air ambulance billing. Kelly studied law at the John Marshall law school and has over a decade of experience in billing related law and C-Level management. Her expertise includes billing operations, clinical and aviation compliance, credentialing, domestic and international regulations, licensing, policies and procedures, and business growth strategies.

"With the addition of Ryan and Kelly to our management team, we solidify our role in strategically advising our clients on optimizing their air ambulance billing. We ensure that they are paid correctly for the critical service they provide to patients," says Robin Bradbury, CEO at Air Solution LLC.

About Air Solution LLC: Air Solution is a global leader in air ambulance billing optimization and the fastest growing company in the industry. Using proprietary techniques, they are able to optimize insurance reimbursement for rotor, regional, and long-haul fixed-wing ambulance providers. Their comprehensive service model includes operational consulting, pre-flight assessment, billing optimization, claims appeal process, and collections.

