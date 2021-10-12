Air Source Heat Pump Market worth $77 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Air to water source heat pumps segment is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth owing to various features including simple design and easy installation. Rising global temperature and growing green building construction will provide positive drivers for product deployment. Integration with solar heating source and hence low input cost for product across temperate countries will drive the space heating systems demand in the forecast timeline.

Room heat pump across the residential applications has witnessed a substantial growth owing to rising heating requirements primarily across single houses and apartments complexes. Easy operation, low maintenance along with multiple control automation features will drive the product demand during the forecast period. Favourable policies and incentives framed by regulators in compliance with emission targets will further accelerate the business expansion.

Growing demand for low carbon footprint heating equipment across commercial buildings to reduce monthly energy expenses will drive the business outlook.

Retrofitting of conventional water heating systems with energy efficient units is growing to meet the energy efficiency standards for healthcare establishments.

Implementation of strict building emission codes along with favourable incentives for clean technologies will boost the installation of efficient space heating & water heating solutions.

Key players operating across air source heat pump market include Daikin, Bosch Thermotechnology, A.O. Smith Corporation, Vaillant Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba, Danfoss etc.

Air source heat pump market from offices is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast years on account of various features including greater area coverage along with higher thermal efficiency. Soaring need for a system to reduce the high electricity bill expenses coupled with economical operations of the system over other counterparts will further positively enhance the technology demand from office applications.

Seasonal space heating demand and soaring tourism industry will drive the product penetration across European region. Europe includes major tourism dependent economies including Netherlands, Italy, Spain, UK and others. The heating demand across growing non-residential projects including healthcare, warehouses, retail, offices, hotels and educational facilities will result in deployment of large number of energy efficient air source heat pumps across the European region over the forecast period.

