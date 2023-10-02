Air Sports Equipment Market is to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC and Apco Aviation Ltd., and more makes the market fragmented- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.08%. The air sports equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer air sports equipment market are Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC, Apco Aviation Ltd., APEX BASE, Atair d.o.o., BIRDMAN Ltd., Bonehead Composites, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Eric Roussel NEO SAS, GLH Systems Pty Ltd., ICARO Paragliders, Intrudair Ltd., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Phoenix Fly d.o.o., Skylark, SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA, Sun Path Products Inc., SUPAIR SAS, Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC, and Velocity Sports Equipment. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download the FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Adrenalin Base - The company offers wingsuits, pilot chutes, canopies, and others. It also offers different types of air sports equipment.
  • Apco Aviation Ltd - The company offers air sports equipment such as a Zipped Emergency Parachute Container, a Zipped Emergency Parachute Container for Split Legs harnesses, External Container for Mayday LT, and SLT.
  • Aerodyne Research LLC - The company offers air sports equipment such as Aerofit back pad, and SkyHook.
By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

  • Europe is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global air sports equipment market during the forecast period. Many of the up-and-coming tourist destinations have a major role to play in Europe's market. It is not uncommon for tourists to visit Northern Europe, but Western Europe hosts the most popular adventure travel, such as air sports. The most popular skydiving destinations in the region consist of Innsbruck, Austria Seville, Spain's Mount Etna, Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland MonteConnera, Italy Algarve, Portugal, and Germany Toulouse, France. Similarly, the most popular destinations for paragliders in this region are France Alpes d'Haute de la Garonne, Dune du Pyla, Gironde, Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany Seiser Alm, Dolomites, Italy Wengen, Canton of Bern and Switzerland. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. 

  • Impactful driver- Increasing popularity of extreme adventure activities
  • Key Trend - Increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance
  • Major Challenges - Risk of fatal falls and severe injuries associated with air sports

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into paraglider/canopy/reserve parachute, container and harness, protective gear, and others. The market share growth by the paraglider/ canopy/ reserve parachute segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the Europe market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

