Air Sports Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 1.60 billion from 2024-2028, Growing prominence of competitive air sports to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air sports equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.60 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Growing prominence of competitive air sports is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance. However, risk of fatal falls and severe injuries associated with air sports poses a challenge. Key market players include Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC, Apco Aviation Ltd., APEX BASE, Atair d.o.o., BIRDMAN Ltd., Bonehead Composites, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Eric Roussel NEO SAS, GLH Systems Pty Ltd., ICARO Paragliders, Intrudair Ltd., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Phoenix Fly d.o.o., Skylark, SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA, Sun Path Products Inc., SUPAIR SAS, Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC, and Velocity Sports Equipment.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Paraglider/ canopy/ reserve parachute, Container and harness, Protective gear, and Others), Application (Skydiving, Paragliding, BASE jumping, and Bungee jumping), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC, Apco Aviation Ltd., APEX BASE, Atair d.o.o., BIRDMAN Ltd., Bonehead Composites, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Eric Roussel NEO SAS, GLH Systems Pty Ltd., ICARO Paragliders, Intrudair Ltd., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Phoenix Fly d.o.o., Skylark, SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA, Sun Path Products Inc., SUPAIR SAS, Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC, and Velocity Sports Equipment

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Air sports equipment market growth is driven by continuous technological innovations that enhance safety, security, and comfort for users. Key competitors are investing significantly in research and development to introduce advanced features, such as automatic activation devices, digital and audible altimeters, and recycled materials. Technological innovations include 3D shaping, 3 Risers System, Battens Technology, Double V-Tabs, Full Hybrid Technology, Laser Cut Technology, and various other features. Companies like Aerodyne Research and SOL Paragliders are leading the way with improvements in fabric design, system engineering, mechanical design, control systems, and rigging and packaging. Apco Aviation and NOVA also offer technologically advanced products, focusing on features like Automatic Balance System, Embedded Hook-in Points, Stall Recovery System, One Action Acceleration, Automatic Pressurizing Profile, Flexon Batten system, Wind Scoop System, smart cells, double 3D shaping, and lightweight products. These innovations increase product performance and fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The Air Sports Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends towards comfort, lightweight materials, and safety features. Smart aerodynamics and eco-friendly, sustainable practices are also driving demand. Advanced technology, such as GPS tracking, real-time data monitoring, and collision avoidance systems, are becoming essential for adventurous travelers seeking thrilling experiences. Carbon fiber and ultra-light textiles are popular choices for manufacturers. Social factors, including millennials and working professionals, and political factors, including regulations and government spending, are influencing market trends. Adventure sports, including parachuting, paragliding, wingsuit flying, ziplining, and extreme sports, are attracting a diverse range of customers from college grads to older adults. Marketing strategies include expert advice, social media, movies, and cinemas. Brands are focusing on adventure sports and outdoor recreational activities to expand their customer base. The Outdoor Industry Association reports continued growth in the air sports equipment market, with a projected CAGR of 5% through 2025.

Market Challenges

The global air sports equipment market faces challenges due to the high risk of injuries and fatal accidents associated with these activities. Acrophobia, or fear of heights, and exhaustion are key factors impeding market growth. Improper landing techniques and incorrect equipment use due to insufficient training are common causes of accidents. Equipment failure, such as parachute malfunctions, and canopy collisions are other hazards. Bungee jumping, in particular, poses higher risks due to the extreme force and sudden bounce back, which can lead to severe injuries or death. Limited insurance coverage for adventure sports-related injuries further hinders market growth during the forecast period.

The Air Sports Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in developing economies where youngsters seek recreational activities. Personal disposable income is a key driver, with popular sports like zip lining, wing suiting, and flight gear gaining popularity. However, challenges persist. Manufacturing modern gear requires raw materials and advanced technology, which can be costly. Weather uncertainties and distribution networks pose logistical issues, especially in backward areas. Safety, performance, and durability are top priorities for consumers. Equipment offerings include harnesses, fly masters, variometers, and accessories for sports like skywalk, hang gliders, paragliders, powered parachutes, paramotors, and wingsuits. Industry certifications ensure reliability and ergonomics. Awareness campaigns target Generation X and vacationers, who enjoy air sports at mountains, hills, beaches, and vacations. E-commerce platforms offer convenience, but must ensure gear authenticity and shipping reliability. Overall, the market requires a focus on design, testing procedures, and materials to meet consumer demands for high-quality, safe, and innovative air sports equipment.

Segment Overview

This air sports equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Paraglider/ canopy/ reserve parachute

1.2 Container and harness

1.3 Protective gear

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Skydiving

2.2 Paragliding

2.3 BASE jumping

2.4 Bungee jumping Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Paraglider/ canopy/ reserve parachute- Paragliding and skydiving equipment, including paragliders, canopies, and reserve parachutes, are key products in the air sports equipment market. Paragliders, or wings, are in high demand due to their lightweight design, which makes handling easier for consumers. Manufacturers use materials like ripstop polyester and nylon fabric to keep the wings lightweight. Nitinol, a metal alloy, is also expected to be used for its lightweight properties. Paragliders reach speeds of 20-75 kilometers per hour and have a relatively high replacement rate. The market is driven by the increasing number of paragliding enthusiasts and training institutes. In skydiving, canopies, or parachutes, are essential for safe landings. Competitors offer technologically advanced features to attract customers. Lightweight canopies, made from fabrics like zpX and FX11, are preferred. Reserve parachutes are connected to harnesses for emergency situations and are designed for easy operation. They can last up to ten years with proper care. The paraglider, canopy, and reserve parachute segment is expected to fuel the growth of the global air sports equipment market due to the rising popularity of these adventure sports.

Research Analysis

The Air Sports Equipment Market is experiencing a surge in demand due to the growing popularity of adventure sports among various demographics. Millennials and college grads, in particular, are driving the trend towards extreme sports like parachuting, paragliding, wingsuit flying, and ziplining. Working professionals and older adults are also discovering the joys of outdoor recreational activities, contributing to the market's growth. Social media and movies have played a significant role in increasing awareness and popularity of these sports. The Outdoor Industry Association reports that developing economies are also showing an increasing interest in air sports. Youngsters are drawn to the thrill and adrenaline rush offered by these activities, while personal disposable income continues to be a key factor in their affordability. Flight gear, such as harnesses, variometers, fly masters, and skywalks, are essential equipment for these sports, and the market is witnessing innovation and technological advancements to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. Generation X is also rediscovering the joy of adventure sports, adding to the market's growth trajectory.

Market Research Overview

The Air Sports Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of adventure sports among various demographics, including millennials, college grads, working professionals, and older adults. The market is driven by the desire for outdoor recreational activities, such as parachuting, paragliding, wingsuit flying, and ziplining, which offer thrill and excitement. Social media and movies have played a crucial role in promoting these extreme sports, reaching a wider audience and inspiring new participants. The Outdoor Industry Association reports that personal disposable income and a growing awareness of health and wellness are also contributing factors. Developing economies and youngsters in particular are showing a strong interest in these activities. Modern manufacturing processes and technology have led to advancements in flight gear, such as variometers, harnesses, fly masters, and wingsuits, which prioritize performance, safety, durability, and aerodynamics. E-commerce platforms and distribution networks have made it easier for consumers to access gear and equipment, while raw materials and weather uncertainties pose challenges for manufacturers. The market is also influenced by social factors, political factors, regulations, and government spending. Sustainable practices and eco-friendly products are becoming increasingly important, with a focus on advanced technology, such as GPS tracking, real-time data monitoring, collision avoidance systems, and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. The market includes a range of equipment, from powered parachutes and hang gliders to paragliders, skydiving rigs, paramotors, wingsuits, and accessories. Performance, safety, reliability, ergonomics, comfort, and lightweight materials are key considerations for manufacturers and consumers alike. Industry certifications and testing procedures ensure the highest standards of quality and safety.

