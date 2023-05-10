Air Sports Equipment Market size to grow by USD 1,352.91 million between 2022 and 2027; Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air sports equipment market size is set to grow by USD 1352.91 million between 2023 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 8.08%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC, Apco Aviation Ltd., APEX BASE, Atair d.o.o., BIRDMAN Ltd., Bonehead Composites, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Eric Roussel NEO SAS, GLH Systems Pty Ltd., ICARO Paragliders, Intrudair Ltd., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Phoenix Fly d.o.o., Skylark, SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA, Sun Path Products Inc., SUPAIR SAS, Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC, and Velocity Sports Equipment are some of the major market participants. The growing prominence of competitive air sports, the increasing popularity of extreme adventure activities, and the multiple health-promoting benefits associated with air sports will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Air Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Paraglider/ Canopy/ Reserve Parachute : The market share growth by the paraglider/ canopy/ reserve parachute segment will be significant during the forecast period. The paraglider/canopy/reserve parachute segment was valued at USD 978.47 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

Container And Harness



Protective Gear



Others

Application

Skydiving



Paragliding



BASE Jumping



Bungee Jumping

Geography

Europe: Europe is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global air sports equipment market during the forecast period. Tourists are more likely to arrive in Northern Europe , but Western Europe has the most developed adventure travel, including air sports. Such factors are expected to increase revenue and this region will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Air Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the air sports equipment market in leisure products industry include Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC, Apco Aviation Ltd., APEX BASE, Atair d.o.o., BIRDMAN Ltd., Bonehead Composites, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Eric Roussel NEO SAS, GLH Systems Pty Ltd., ICARO Paragliders, Intrudair Ltd., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Phoenix Fly d.o.o., Skylark, SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA, Sun Path Products Inc., SUPAIR SAS, Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC, and Velocity Sports Equipment.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the air sports equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

adrenalinbase.com- The company offers air sports equipment such as Hybrid ALIEN, LD5 Ultra Light.

flyaerodyne.com- The company offers air sports equipment such as Aerofit backpad, SkyHook.

apcoaviation.com- The company offers air sports equipment such as Zipped on Emergency Parachute Container, Zipped on Emergency Parachute Container for Split Legs harnesses, External Container for Mayday LT and SLT.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as risk of fatal falls and severe injuries associated with air sports may threaten the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

Growing prominence of competitive air sports

Increasing popularity of extreme adventure activities

Multiple health-promoting benefits associated with air sports

Market Trends

Increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance

Rising number of training programs and courses for different air sports

Growing popularity of helicopter bungee jumping over active volcanoes

Market Challenges

Risk of fatal falls and severe injuries associated with air sports

Expensive nature of air sports

Risks and limitations due to volatile weather conditions

Air Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist air sports equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air sports equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air sports equipment market vendors

Air Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1352.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.2 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 51% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research LLC, Apco Aviation Ltd., APEX BASE, Atair d.o.o., BIRDMAN Ltd., Bonehead Composites, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Eric Roussel NEO SAS, GLH Systems Pty Ltd., ICARO Paragliders, Intrudair Ltd., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Phoenix Fly d.o.o., Skylark, SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA, Sun Path Products Inc., SUPAIR SAS, Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC, and Velocity Sports Equipment Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

