Air Sports Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 842.57 Million | Market Research Insights Highlight Growing Prominence of Competitive Air Sports as Key Driver | Technavio

The air sports equipment market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The air sports equipment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies in terms of pricing, quality improvement, technological advances, branding, and product differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adrenalin Base

Adrenalin Dreams Inc.

Aerodyne Research LLC

Apco Aviation Ltd.

Flyneo.com

GLH Systems Pty Ltd.

OZONE GLIDERS LTD.

Phoenix Fly

SUPAIR SAS

Velocity Sports Equipment

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the air sports equipment market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 52% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are the major countries for the air sports equipment market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. A large number of emerging tourist destinations will drive the air sports equipment market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The paraglider, canopy, and reserve parachute segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. A large number of people are taking up paragliding as an adventure sport. In addition, factors such as the rising number of training institutes for paragliding courses and product innovations are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the key drivers supporting the air sports equipment market growth is the growing prominence of competitive air sports. Extreme adventure sports such as paragliding, skydiving, and others have become popular as recreational activities. Moreover, a significant rise in the number of health-conscious consumers is expected to accelerate the demand for such adventure activities as alternative physical activities.

The air sports equipment market growth is hindered by the risk of severe injuries and fatal accidental falls associated with air sports. Improper landing techniques and incorrect use of equipment due to insufficient knowledge or training can lead to accidents. Such factors may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist air sports equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air sports equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air sports equipment market vendors

Air Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 842.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.12 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adrenalin Base, Adrenalin Dreams Inc., Aerodyne Research LLC, Apco Aviation Ltd., Flyneo.com, GLH Systems Pty Ltd. , OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Phoenix Fly, SUPAIR SAS, and Velocity Sports Equipment Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

