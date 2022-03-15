Air Suspension Compressor Market to Reach $3.9 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Suspension Compressor Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftersales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global air suspension compressor industry generated $1.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $3.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in manufacturing of commercial vehicles and rise in demand for luxury vehicles drive the growth of the global air suspension compressor market. However, high manufacturing and installation cost and surge in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, Manufacturing of advanced light weight air suspension compressor systems and increase in aftermarket demand for air suspension compressor present new opportunities in the coming years.



Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global air suspension compressor market, especially during the initial phase.

The implementation of global lockdown had halted production of many items in the air suspension compressor business.

However, the market is expected to revive soon.

The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for 92% of the global air suspension compressor market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in adoption of electronically controlled air suspension technology in passenger vehicles.



The OEM segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to three-fourths of the global air suspension compressor market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because OEMs are the original providers of a vehicle's components, and their components are frequently sold through branded car dealerships and ordered directly from the carmaker. However, the aftersales segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is because it allows customers for a wide range of options.

Asia-Pacific , followed by Europe , and North America , to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe, and North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global air suspension compressor market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, owing to presence of key market players in the region.



Leading Market Players

Arnott

AT Parts Germany

Duralo

Guangzhou CYS Auto Parts

Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts Co

Miessler Automotive GmbH & Co. KG

Mopar (Stellantis)

VIAIR Corporation

Zhejiang Bocheng Automotive Technology Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

