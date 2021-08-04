AIR-T Edge Series-Rugged Software Define Radios with a GPU

Industrial grade specification of temperature, shock, and vibration



IP56 rated environmental enclosure (Certification Pending)



Improved receiver performance:



Expanded frequency range of 30 MHz to 6 GHz





Additional 28 dB of Receive Gain





2.2 dB Noise Figure



Up to 500 GB of flash storage

The AIR8201 AIR-T includes the proven software technology of the existing AIR-T product line which includes traditional processing with FPGA and CPU processors. The ability to perform GPU processing enables the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies to solve the most challenging problems in telecommunications, spectrum management, defense, and aerospace.

Deepwave Digital 's Artificial Intelligence Radio Transceiver (AIR-T) product line has shown to be a valuable asset for a wide range of aerospace and defense applications such as cognitive radio, signal detection, classification, and localization. The AIR-T is being used today across multiple industries in applications covering commercial telecommunications, defense signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and research into AI applications in RF signal processing.

Deepwave Digital is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA) and develops integrated hardware/software solutions to improve the performance of wireless systems using AI and deep learning. The AIR-T product line offers customers the most user-friendly software defined radio for implementing neural networks within wireless radios.

For more information, contact Peter Cho at +1 (267) 538-0473, or email [email protected]

SOURCE Deepwave Digital