AIR-T Edge Series-Rugged Software Define Radios with a GPU
Aug 04, 2021, 09:00 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepwave Digital is releasing the new Artificial Intelligence Radio Transceiver (AIR-T) Edge Series model, the AIR8201. The AIR8201 AIR-T features a rugged enclosure, enhanced receive gain, improved noise figure, a GPS disciplined oscillator, and an extended frequency range. The AIR-T is the only GPU SDR on the market and the AIR8201 improves the versatility by allowing for edge data processing, adaptive communications, spectrum management, and signals intelligence (SIGINT) to be performed in an industrial grade SDR.
The AIR8201 incorporates the proven technology of Artificial Intelligence Radio Transceiver (AIR-T) product line: an NVIDIA Jetson TX2i industrial-grade embedded GPU processor, an industrial grade Xilinx FPGA, and the Analog Devices 9371 RF transceiver. These key components are built upon to include many performance enhancements including:
- Industrial grade specification of temperature, shock, and vibration
- IP56 rated environmental enclosure (Certification Pending)
- Improved receiver performance:
- Expanded frequency range of 30 MHz to 6 GHz
- Additional 28 dB of Receive Gain
- 2.2 dB Noise Figure
- Up to 500 GB of flash storage
The AIR8201 AIR-T includes the proven software technology of the existing AIR-T product line which includes traditional processing with FPGA and CPU processors. The ability to perform GPU processing enables the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies to solve the most challenging problems in telecommunications, spectrum management, defense, and aerospace.
Deepwave Digital's Artificial Intelligence Radio Transceiver (AIR-T) product line has shown to be a valuable asset for a wide range of aerospace and defense applications such as cognitive radio, signal detection, classification, and localization. The AIR-T is being used today across multiple industries in applications covering commercial telecommunications, defense signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and research into AI applications in RF signal processing.
Deepwave Digital is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA) and develops integrated hardware/software solutions to improve the performance of wireless systems using AI and deep learning. The AIR-T product line offers customers the most user-friendly software defined radio for implementing neural networks within wireless radios.
For more information, contact Peter Cho at +1 (267) 538-0473, or email [email protected]
