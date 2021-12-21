Air Taxi Market to Record 34.53% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with Airbus SE and Dassault Aviation Group |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Air Taxi Market Analysis Report by Type (two-seat aircraft and four-seat aircraft) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/air-taxi-market-industry-analysis

Air Taxi Market - Driver & Challenge

Air taxis offer a promising transportation technology for the future, which has increased the investments in the development and implementation of air taxis globally. According to The Financial Times, and based on insights from the global consultancy firm McKinsey, investors have pledged $4.3 billion to electric air taxi startups worldwide in 2021. This funding combines venture capital funding and investors backing proposals through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Volocopter, a startup out of southern Germany, has invested about $241 million in building and testing electric VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft. This is the company's 4th investment in the project. Similarly, many other companies like Uber, Toyota, Hyundai, Airbus, and Boeing are investing in air taxis to provide better air mobility in the future.

However, the development regulations for air taxis cover everything from vehicle safety, airworthiness, and traffic control to noise pollution, operator certification, and software security. Regulatory bodies such as the US Federal Aviation Administration are still working on the norms to manage and control unmanned aerial vehicles. None of the air taxis are yet certified to carry passengers. There are still open questions about safety. There is a significant difference between air taxis and traditional aircraft (namely, airplanes and helicopters). Air taxi does not have a good way of passively generating lift in the event of a power system failure. These safety concerns can hinder the market for air taxis during the forecast period.

Some of key Air Taxi Players:

The air taxi market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Airbus SE

Dassault Aviation Group

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Embraer SA

Hyundai Motor Co.

Lilium N.V

Textron Aviation Inc.

The Boeing Co.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Air Taxi Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Two-seat aircraft - size and forecast 2021-2026

Four-seat aircraft - size and forecast 2021-2026

Air Taxi Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

