AIR TO EARTH® Launches Measurable, Low-cost Permanent Carbon Removal Plans for Consumers

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by the increasing threats of climate change, businesses and consumers alike are looking for ways to reduce their impacts on our planet. AIR TO EARTH® is leading the way – offering permanent carbon removal subscription plans that deliver measurable emission reduction results and advance the removal of legacy emissions.

"Our approach is multi-faceted, we support all reduce, reuse and recycle initiatives when we advocate for carbon removal at scale as a means to tackle legacy emissions," said Air to Earth Founder and CEO Joseph Stark. "The three pillars of our approach are pollution rights removal, natural carbon removal and technology innovation of direct air capture, an emerging pathway for removing carbon dioxide directly from the Air for use or storage back on Earth."

AIR TO EARTH® issues, registers, and retires AIR TO EARTH® Carbon Removal Offsets (A2E CROs) on behalf of individuals, corporations and institutions seeking a measurable and low-cost way to offset difficult to abate carbon emission. Each A2E CRO represents one metric ton of avoided carbon emissions and is backed by carbon pollution rights that are permanently removed from use under an emissions reduction framework validated by 11 U.S. States and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. With a variety of plans and pricing options, AIR TO EARTH® subscribers can take climate action.

AIR TO EARTH® has partnered with Kiss the Ground, Restore America's Estuaries and Texas A&M Energy Institute to advance natural carbon removal and innovate direct air capture.

"Purchasing A2E CROs reduces emissions and funds natural carbon removal and technology innovation," said Founding Member and Executive Creative Director Richard Tassone. "AIR TO EARTH® believes everyone should take climate action by removing the carbon they emit."

About A2E SOULTIONS LLC | airtoearth.com

A2E Solutions LLC, is a purpose-drive company whose mission is to empower individuals, corporations, and institutions to accelerate carbon removal in size. It is affiliated with Air to Earth LLC, the AIR TO EARTH® carbon removal project development company, and

A2E LLC, the AIR TO EARTH® technology development company.

Contact:

Joseph Stark, Founder and CEO

Air to Earth LLC

914.924.5505

[email protected]





SOURCE AIR TO EARTH

Related Links

https://www.airtoearth.com

