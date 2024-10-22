Air-to-Water Tech Innovator A1RWATER Expands into the Americas with Former Bacardi Executives at the Helm

Pete Carr and Ryan Bibbo Will Lead the Strategic Vision and Operations to Deliver Premium Drinking Water Made from Air

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A1RWATER™ , a market leader in atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology, announces its expansion into the U.S. with Pete Carr as CEO and Ryan Bibbo as COO of A1RWATER - Americas. With Carr and Bibbo bringing decades of leadership from Bacardi and other leading brands, the company is poised to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions.

A1RWATER announces its expansion into the U.S., naming Pete Carr (R) as CEO and Ryan Bibbo (L) as COO.

A1RWATER transforms how the world accesses water by turning humidity in the air into pure, premium drinking water. With a range of water challenges facing the U.S. and evolving consumer expectations, A1RWATER's sustainable technology offers a critical solution, scaling from ready-to-drink bottled and canned mineral water to commercial systems and large-scale industrial applications. By delivering clean water without depleting traditional resources, A1RWATER is uniquely positioned to provide reliable water access when and where it is needed.

The appointments of Carr and Bibbo mark a strategic move for A1RWATER. Both bring deep expertise in consumer beverages, global business growth and operational excellence. With decades of experience and a proven track record of success, they will lead A1RWATER's expansion, shaping the future of water access and sustainability across the Americas, delivering innovative solutions that redefine water security and efficiency.

Carr brings over 35 years of experience leading global transformations at major brands including Bacardi, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (formerly Glazer's Distributors) and Diageo. Known for his strategic acumen and ability to accelerate growth, Carr has been an integral part of A1RWATER's board of directors. In his role as CEO, Carr will be responsible for developing consumer products, strategic partnerships and driving the adoption of sustainable water technology across key industries, including hospitality, consumer goods, and large-scale commercial enterprises.

"A1RWATER is fundamentally changing how water is sourced and delivered," says Carr. "My focus is on leveraging the innovative technology the A1RWATER team has engineered over the past six years to create long-term, impactful solutions for consumers and businesses. With a focus on innovative solutions, we're set to prove that advancing sustainability and driving profitability can coexist — making a real difference for both businesses and the world."

With over 25 years of cross-functional business expertise in talent management and organizational development, Bibbo will take on the role of COO of A1RWATER – Americas, where he will oversee the execution of the company's strategy, ensuring scalable growth and operational efficiency. His career spans senior leadership roles within the beverage sector, where he spearheaded major strategic initiatives and successful organizational advancements.

"A1RWATER's solutions are truly game-changing," says Bibbo. "Our air-to-water technology is tackling critical water access challenges, eliminating single-use plastic and offering a sustainable, on-demand alternative to traditional water transport and infrastructure. We're positioned to drive this groundbreaking shift in water sustainability and create lasting impact across industries."

A1RWATER CEO & Founder Alex Guy said the expansion into the U.S. solidifies a key milestone for consumers and businesses today. "Pete and Ryan bring tremendous expertise in consumer products, and their leadership will be pivotal in driving our products and growth. Together, we're set to introduce premium bottled and canned A1RWATER to new markets, while continuing to expand our sustainable water solutions."

From a single liter of still or sparkling bottled A1RWATER to large-scale atmospheric water generators, bottling facilities and water farms, A1RWATER delivers on-site water solutions to world-class hotels, schools, businesses and public spaces. A few of its current client partners include Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Accor Group, Aldar Academies and Jotun. With the additions of Carr and Bibbo, A1RWATER will expand its focus to include a strong emphasis on consumer products, while continuing to scale its innovative water technologies across both commercial and consumer markets.

About A1RWATER:

A1RWATER™, pronounced AIR-WATER, is a market leader in water innovation, specializing in transforming air into pure water at scale. We offer premium bottled water, atmospheric water generators, custom bottling facilities, and large-scale water farms, providing sustainable solutions for diverse needs. With a focus on sustainability and eliminating the need for single-use plastic, A1RWATER uses proprietary air-to-water technology to create renewable water on site and at scale. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Switzerland, the UK and the U.S., A1RWATER is pioneering the future of water access and sustainability. Visit a1rwater.com for more information.

