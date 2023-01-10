Air traffic management and control market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global air traffic management and control market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,765.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. North America will account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Traffic Management and Control Market 2023-2027

Global air traffic management and control market - Five forces

The global air traffic management and control market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global air traffic management and control market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global air traffic management and control market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Find insights on the parent market and value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global air traffic management and control market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global air traffic management and control market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation) and end-user (commercial and military).

The communication segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Air traffic management and control include air traffic control in and around airports, airport terminals, and airspace. Air traffic control towers ensure a safe distance between aircraft to prevent accidents. The Voice Control System controls and connects various voice communication systems used in air traffic control such as very high frequency (VHF) Tx/RX, telephone, and other air traffic control communications. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global air traffic management and control market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global air traffic management and control market.

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the strong aviation infrastructure of the region. North America has large aerospace companies that meet the regional demand for aircraft parts, systems, and components. In addition, the rapid growth in demand for new aircraft, especially for commercial airlines, has led to investments in the aircraft manufacturing sector. These factors will drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global air traffic management and control market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing air traffic is driving the market growth.

The growth in air traffic has led to the introduction of a new generation of aircraft.

Thus, the demand for air traffic management and air traffic control is expected to increase, with the rise in the number of new-generation aircraft and the growing air traffic.

For instance, in March 2022 , Thales announced the delivery of TopSky - ATC to Dubai International Airport.

, Thales announced the delivery of TopSky - ATC to International Airport. Therefore, the increasing procurement of air traffic services from various airports is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing need for effective modernization of air traffic management and control systems is a key trend in the market.

Effective modernization includes technological innovations, public-private partnerships, and shared safety priorities.

These innovations should be implemented to improve the efficiency of air traffic management and control systems.

Thus, new and effective air traffic and control system modernization plans and initiatives will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High costs associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware are challenging the market's growth.

Upgrading the existing air traffic control and management systems requires high operating costs, significant installation time, and certification requirements, as the market is dynamic.

Therefore, embedded systems must ensure a high return on investment in air traffic control and management systems.

Thus, high costs associated with air traffic management and control will slow down the market's growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this air traffic management and control market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air traffic management and control market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the air traffic management and control market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air traffic management and control market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air traffic management and control market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The airline route profitability software market size is expected to increase by USD 15.99 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (planning and scheduling, revenue management, fares management and pricing, and other software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The airport IT spending market size is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (operational system, administrative system, and passenger processing system) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Air Traffic Management And Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,765.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adacel Technologies Ltd., Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp., Aquila Air Traffic Management Services Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Frequentis AG, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo Spa, NEC Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SITA, SkySoftATM, Telephonics Corp., and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global air traffic management and control market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global air traffic management and control market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Applicaton Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Communication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Communication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Navigation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Navigation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Navigation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Navigation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Navigation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Surveillance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Surveillance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Surveillance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Surveillance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Surveillance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Automation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Automation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp.

Exhibit 116: Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 119: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Frequentis AG

Exhibit 123: Frequentis AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Frequentis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Frequentis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Frequentis AG - Segment focus

12.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 127: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Indra Sistemas SA

Exhibit 132: Indra Sistemas SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Indra Sistemas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Indra Sistemas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Indra Sistemas SA - Segment focus

12.8 Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Exhibit 136: Intelcan Technosystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Intelcan Technosystems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Intelcan Technosystems Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 139: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Leidos Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 144: Leidos Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Leidos Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Leidos Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Leidos Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 148: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 149: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 151: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

12.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 153: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 QinetiQ Ltd.

Exhibit 158: QinetiQ Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: QinetiQ Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: QinetiQ Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: QinetiQ Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 162: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Saab AB

Exhibit 167: Saab AB - Overview



Exhibit 168: Saab AB - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Saab AB - Key news



Exhibit 170: Saab AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Saab AB - Segment focus

12.16 SITA

Exhibit 172: SITA - Overview



Exhibit 173: SITA - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: SITA - Key offerings

12.17 Thales Group

Exhibit 175: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 176: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Thales Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio