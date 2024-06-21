Air Traffic Management and Control Market size is set to grow by USD 3.91 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing air traffic to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air traffic management and control market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.91 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period. Increasing air traffic is driving market growth, with a trend towards preference for inorganic strategies among vendors. However, high costs associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware poses a challenge. Key market players include Adacel Technologies Ltd., Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp., Aquila Air Traffic Management Services Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Frequentis AG, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo Spa, NEC Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., RTX Corp., Saab AB, SITA, SkySoftATM, Telephonics Corp., and Thales Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global air traffic management and control market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation), End-user (Commercial and Military), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Adacel Technologies Ltd., Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp., Aquila Air Traffic Management Services Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Frequentis AG, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo Spa, NEC Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., RTX Corp., Saab AB, SITA, SkySoftATM, Telephonics Corp., and Thales Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global air traffic management and control market faces challenges due to strict regulations, making it hard for new vendors to enter. To grow, companies are adopting inorganic strategies like acquisitions and collaborations. For instance, Indra acquired Selex ES Inc.'s Air Traffic Management business in 2022. These strategies help expand market reach and share technical expertise, leading to faster product development. The demand for advanced air traffic management and the global air traffic growth will drive such strategies.

The Air Traffic Management and Control market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing air traffic and the need for efficient and safe air travel. Technologies like Contrails, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and SpaceX are playing crucial roles in this industry. Traffic management systems are being improved with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and real-time data processing. The use of cloud computing and passive surveillance systems is also increasing. The global market for Air Traffic Management and Control is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the need for more efficient and secure air travel solutions. The industry is also focusing on reducing delays and improving safety through the use of advanced technologies and systems.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global air traffic management and control market faces challenges from substantial investments, regulatory requirements, and high installation costs. Advanced digital content demand and maintenance expenses add to the market's complexity. Upgrading existing systems involves significant operational costs, long installation times, and certification needs. Consistency across aircraft fleets increases technological complexities, necessitating high returns on investments. These factors negatively impact market growth during the forecast period.

The Air Traffic Management and Control market faces several challenges. Congested airspace requires effective traffic management and control systems. The need for real-time information and communication is crucial. Technological advancements like automation and digitalization are essential to enhance efficiency and safety. However, implementing these technologies can be costly and complex. Security is another major concern, with the need for robust systems to prevent unauthorized access and ensure data privacy. Additionally, adapting to changing regulations and keeping up with technological innovations can be challenging. Overall, the Air Traffic Management and Control market requires continuous investment and innovation to address these challenges and ensure safe and efficient air travel.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This air traffic management and control market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Communication

1.2 Navigation

1.3 Surveillance

1.4 Automation End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Military Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Communication- Air traffic management and control is a crucial aspect of aviation safety and efficiency. This market involves the use of advanced technologies and communication systems to manage and direct the movement of aircraft in the sky. Key components include air traffic control towers, radar systems, and digital communication networks. The market continues to grow, driven by increasing air travel demand and technological advancements. Effective air traffic management enhances safety, reduces delays, and optimizes airspace utilization.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Air Traffic Management and Control Market encompasses integrated dynamic management systems for airport terminals and associated airspace. These solutions provide essential air traffic services, including alerting and flight information, to ground-based controllers. Collision prevention is a critical aspect of air safety, ensuring the secure handling of civilian transport aircraft and cargo capacities. Airspace management is crucial in addressing flight delays caused by bad weather conditions or landing aircraft. Emerging nations with increasing consumer disposable income are investing in airport construction and expanding passenger handling capacities. However, cyber threats pose a significant challenge to air traffic solutions, necessitating robust traffic management infrastructure. Vertical take-off and hybrid aircraft are the future of aviation, further complicating air traffic management requirements.

Market Research Overview

The Air Traffic Management and Control Market encompasses innovative technologies and solutions designed to manage and control the movement of air traffic efficiently and safely. This market focuses on optimizing airspace capacity, reducing delays, enhancing safety, and improving communication and navigation services. Advanced technologies such as Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), Performance-Based Navigation (PBN), and Free Flight are driving the growth of this market. Ground-based systems, including Area Navigation (RNAV) and Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs), play a crucial role in ensuring safe and efficient air traffic management. Additionally, the integration of real-time data and predictive analytics is revolutionizing the industry, enabling proactive decision-making and improving overall operational efficiency.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Communication



Navigation



Surveillance



Automation

End-user

Commercial



Military

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio