Air Treatment Product Market is projected to expand at nearly 10% CAGR over the 2021-2031 assessment period

However, demand for air treatment products waned in 2020 due to the recessionary effects of COVID-19 on construction activities, resulting in retardation in sales. However, with industrial activities picking up, demand is rising once again with substantial increase in demand from residential and commercial establishments in both, developed and developing countries.

Request For Sample PDF of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3543

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Smart automation in air treatment products for automatic detection is estimated to create substantial demand growth.

South Asia and Latin America are anticipated to be lucrative markets for air treatment products market.

and are anticipated to be lucrative markets for air treatment products market. Air purifiers and humidifiers are expected to lead the market in terms of value over the forecast period.

The commercial and residential sectors are expected to hold dominant market shares by value throughout the forecast period.

With growing awareness regarding energy saving and greenhouse gas emissions, governments are more focused on implementing new standards for the air treatment industry. These stringent standards will create more complex projects and demand effective air treatment systems for residential and commercial buildings.

Introduction of high-end energy-efficient air treatment products with integration to IoT and connectivity and growing need for a healthy ecosystem are expected to propel market growth.

Integrated business planning is expected to enable manufacturers to reduce working capital costs. Leading players are following strategic mergers & acquisitions with manufacturers and distributors for long-term supply of products.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/3543

"Consumers are becoming more informed, tech-savvy, and environmentally-aware, and there is growing demand to be able to monitor air treatment systems in real-time and control them remotely. This change in behavior will result in increased demand for high-end, smart air treatment products with integration of IoT and increased connectivity," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is understood to be moderately fragmented, with key players accounting for nearly 46% to 48% of overall market value share. Players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players in the market are Honeywell International Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Daikin Corporation, and Atlas Copco AB.

Get Full Access of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3543

More Insights Available

This research report analyzes demand for air treatment products across regions. The global air treatment products market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per Persistence Market Research's study scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of product, application (end use), and region. The report gives qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. It also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Industrial Automation

Related Reports:

Industrial Air Heaters Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/industrial-air-heaters-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/industrial-air-heaters-market.asp Air Cannons Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/air-cannons-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.