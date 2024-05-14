air up Launches Next-Generation Water Bottle With Upgraded Features and Delicious New Flavor Pods to Make Hydration Fun, Flavorful, and Sustainable

The water bottle that has gone viral across Europe and the U.S. sets a new standard for convenient, personalized hydration

MUNICH , May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- air up ®, pioneer of the world's first scent-based hydration tool, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated US release of its second-generation Polymer Adapter Bottle (Gen2 PAB). Winner of the iF Design Award , the new and improved product is now leak-free, dishwasher-safe, and sustainable, comprised of 50% recyclable materials. Designed for people aiming to drink more water, especially those who struggle to do so, air up® serves as both a water bottle and a beverage—it's a healthy alternative when drinking plain water tastes bad or feels like a chore. With a diverse range of flavor pods, air up® empowers users with freedom of choice, enhancing personalization and seamlessness.

A recent survey found 75% of American adults suffer from chronic dehydration, with less than half meeting their recommended daily water intake. Establishing a habit of regular hydration is vital for sustained energy, focus, and overall health. The Gen2 PAB provides instant flavor activation, facilitated by the groundbreaking ActiveOn Mouthpiece. Now, there is no need to lift the pod for flavor infusion. The bottle also features improved leak-proof and tight sealing, ensuring a hassle-free hydration experience on the go. Refilling the bottle is a breeze, and its dishwasher-safe design makes maintenance effortless. The Gen2 PAB is available in two sizes, 600ml and 1,000ml, and comes in a sleek charcoal color, perfect for those seeking the all-around balance of functionality and fashion.

Now, consumers can also experience a burst of refreshing flavors with air up®'s upcoming launch of two new 5-pod variety packs in the US. Individuals can choose from a tantalizing range of flavors including mango passion fruit, peach iced tea, lime, cherry cola, and cassis fruit in the first pack, offering a taste adventure for every palate. The second pack offers flavors including cola, watermelon, orangeade, apple, and pineapple, providing a delightful array of choices. With air up®, one can effortlessly switch between flavors, making hydration not only enjoyable but also customizable to one's preferences.

"The US debut of the Gen2 PAB bottle marks a pivotal stride for air up® in our pursuit of sustainability and the advocacy for healthy hydration practices. Our ethos revolves around the belief in the efficacy of adhering to a single water bottle, minimizing waste, and simplifying the journey for our consumers to remain hydrated," shares Lena Jüngst, co-founder of air up. "The Gen2 goes beyond mere product enhancement; it symbolizes our unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship and our solidarity with communities in fostering enduring hydration habits," she emphasizes.

For more information and to purchase, visit airup.com, images here.

About air up®

air up® is the German company behind the world's first refillable scent-based drinking system that flavors water through scent alone. Since its launch in Europe in July 2019, air up® has raised more than EUR 60M over two funding rounds, and has grown into a company that operates in 14 countries including the U.S. The scale-up counts more than 300 employees all over the globe and enjoys a customer base of its innovative scent-based drinking system in the millions.The managing directors of air up® include Christian Hauth (CEO), Jannis Koppitz (CEO), Magdalena Jüngst (CCO), Simon Nüesch (CMO), Tim Jäger (Chief of Research and Development), and Tobias Klostermann (SVP Supply Chain & Logistics)

