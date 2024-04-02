air up®'s April Fools Campaign Sheds Light On Americans' Peeing Habits

MUNICH and LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- air up ®, the company behind the world's first scent-based drinking system, announced today that its latest campaign, focused on the debut of a pee-flavored pod, was indeed an April Fools' prank. The company stirred up discussions around the fake product, complemented by a fictitious landing page featuring the new pee-flavored pod and a newsletter inviting consumers to explore the product. With this campaign, air up® aimed to spark a national conversation about the importance of proper hydration, particularly in light of the fact that 61% of Americans express current or past concerns about the color of their urine.

air up® "Pee More" campaign imagery View PDF air up®'s "Pee Paper" is available for download here

Lena Jüngst, Co-Founder of air up®, explains, "Rest assured, we're not launching a pee-flavored pod. We wanted to have a bit of fun raising awareness about the importance of hydration for your health, and showcase air up's® unique Scentaste technology and our ability to make any flavor imaginable, even the strange ones. What better way to get people talking about drinking more water than with a prank about the most natural side effect of proper hydration?"

The attention-grabbing tactic is part of a broader educational campaign to highlight the release of air up's® recent survey shedding light on Americans' peeing habits. While the findings underscore positive awareness of urine's significance as a marker for hydration and overall health, significant gaps remain.

Key Survey Results

More than half (61%) of Americans express current or past concerns about the color of their urine.

of Americans express current or past concerns about the color of their urine. 63% report paying attention to the volume and color of their pee, with 43% adjusting their fluid intake accordingly.

However, 1 in 10 Americans admit to not paying any attention to their pee at all, while 35% are unfamiliar with the urine color chart.

The average American pees 7 times per day , with nearly 1 in 3 (26%) declaring they pee 5 times or less , potentially indicating dehydration.

Quotes from respondents reveal discomfort surrounding the topic, with 1 in 5 Americans expressing hesitation to discuss it openly:

"It's weird to talk to someone about that and I don't want to get judged."

"Some people don't understand it and others just do not want to hear or speak of it."

"I just don't know how to bring up the topic or if people will be able to understand."

The Pee Paper

To bridge this gap, air up® is introducing the "Pee Paper," a user-friendly guide offering digestible insights into the importance of urine as an indicator of hydration and health. The paper includes a simple visual reference to illustrate what healthy urine should look like, and shows that proper hydration unlocks many aspects of our body's potential, including:

Brain function – plays an integral part in focus, mental health, and cognition

Physical performance – helps us reach our peak condition with physical exertion

Gut health – facilitates nutrient absorption and plays a vital part in healthy digestion

Joint cushion – lubricates our joints, spinal cords, and body tissue

Waste removal – helps excrete body waste through sweating, peeing, and pooping

Regulation – helps regulate our core body temperature to the appropriate levels

Siena Cid, MS, RD, Health and Nutrition Scientist at air up®, emphasizes the simplicity of using urine as a hydration indicator: "As strange as it sounds, eyeballing the toilet bowl is an easy way to gauge your hydration status. The color of your pee offers vital clues on when to take your next sip."

The Pee Paper is available here .

For more information on air up®, visit: https://us.air-up.com/

Survey methodology:

All figures are from Appinio. The total sample size was 1,000 U.S. adults. Fieldwork was undertaken from 26. to 27. March 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures are representative of all U.S. adults ages 18+.

About air up®

air up® is the German company behind the world's first refillable scent-based drinking system that flavors water through scent alone. Since its launch in Europe in July 2019, air up® has raised more than EUR 60M over two funding rounds, and has grown into a company that operates in 14 countries including the U.S. The scale-up counts more than 300 employees all over the globe and enjoys a customer base of its innovative scent-based drinking system in the millions. The managing directors of air up® include Christian Hauth (CEO), Jannis Koppitz (CEO), Magdalena Jüngst (CCO), Simon Nüesch (CMO), Tim Jäger (Chief of Research and Development), and Tobias Klostermann (SVP Supply Chain & Logistics)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377234/air_up__pee_more.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377233/air_up__presents_The_Pee_Paper.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366348/4626628/air_up_Logo.jpg

SOURCE air up® inc.