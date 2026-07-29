Air Welcomes NightDragon CEO and Veteran Technology Leader Dave DeWalt to Its Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air, the leader in Enterprise Readiness, welcomes preeminent technology and cybersecurity leader Dave DeWalt, CEO of NightDragon, to its Board of Directors. DeWalt brings his expertise to Air as the company continues to scale its Air Enterprise Readiness platform to meet the expanding demands of the national security enterprise.

Under CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty, Air has expanded its reach across every branch of the military, as well as federal civilian agencies, the intelligence community, allied and partner governments, and their industry partners and suppliers. Since achieving unicorn status in 2025, the company has accelerated its growth, driven by its mission to establish readiness as a real-time condition that is continuously achieved to ensure the front line has what it needs when it needs it. Recently, Air climbed to #18 on the 2026 NatSec100 list, marking the largest upward advancement of any company on the 2026 index, an annual ranking of venture-backed companies driving defense and dual-use innovation.

"Dave's unparalleled expertise and proven track record in scaling impactful technology companies make him an invaluable addition to our board," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Air. "As we continue to advance our mission to close the Readiness Gap, Dave's strategic vision and deep understanding of the national security landscape will be instrumental in the next chapter of our growth."

A four-time CEO, DeWalt has been at the helm of the most impactful companies in cybersecurity and defense, including FireEye, McAfee, and Documentum, creating more than $20 billion in shareholder value over the last three decades. He is currently the founder and CEO of NightDragon, a venture capital and advisory firm on a mission to secure the world for tomorrow by building the largest platform for growth and late-stage cybersecurity, defense, and AI companies.

A sought-after advisor, DeWalt has held more than 40 board of directors roles at influential companies, including Delta Air Lines and Exelon Corporation. In addition, he has served four administrations on the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC) and as the former Vice Chair of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Cybersecurity Advisory Committee.

"Enterprise Readiness isn't just a concept; it is a necessity for modern national security," DeWalt said. "Air has built the platform that makes this possible, and I am honored to join the board at such an exciting time. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the company further scale its support for the mission and the warfighter."

About Air

Air, formerly Govini, is the leader in Enterprise Readiness, a new category of AI-native systems that closes the Readiness Gap, the dangerous chasm between what the front line needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver. Air Enterprise Readiness platform aligns development, production, delivery, and sustainment into one coordinated execution system, revealing true capacity, exposing real constraints, coordinating critical resources, and executing at the speed of operational demands. The result: the national security enterprise has what it needs to succeed. For more information on Air and the Enterprise Readiness platform, visit www.air.ai.

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SOURCE Air