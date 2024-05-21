AIR WICK® INVITES YOU TO UNLOCK A SIGNATURE SCENT FOR YOUR SPACE

This Spring, Air Wick is encouraging home décor enthusiasts to elevate their homes with fragrances inspired by their favorite bouquet styles from 1-800-Flowers.com®

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance is one of the best ways to personalize your home with an extra dash of vibrancy. This Spring, Air Wick®, a home fragrance brand from Reckitt, is teaming up with floral and gifting provider, 1-800-Flowers.com®, to offer a limited-time collection of exclusive bouquets inspired by Air Wick's signature home fragrances.

As you look to elevate your home for Spring, these pairings are a great way to customize your home's style and scent. Infused with essential oils inspired by nature, Air Wick provides your space with noticeable, long-lasting fragrance to help create a welcoming environment.

To emphasize the importance of adding fragrance into your home, the brand tapped interior designer and HGTV personality, Egypt Sherrod.

"Through design and a signature scent, you can truly make your home an embodiment of your personality," shares Sherrod. "It's a combination of what guests see when they first step into your home, and a signature scent that helps set the tone and create an inviting atmosphere. Adding a long-lasting fragrance, like Air Wick's Vibrant Lavender & Waterlily Scented Oil, completely elevates my home experience."

The Air Wick x 1-800-Flowers.com Collection launches today and includes the following pairings:

Piece of Paradise Bouquet, paired with Air Wick Hibiscus & Blooming Orchids Scented Oil For those looking for a fruity, floral fragrance, with sweet notes of pear and vanilla.

Lovely Lily and Lavender Bouquet, paired with Air Wick Vibrant Lavender & Waterlily Scented Oil For those looking for a fragrance with scents of aromatic lavender and delicate waterlily florals.

Petal Perfection Bouquet, paired with Air Wick Linen & Petals Essential Mist ® For those looking for a soft and welcoming linen fragrance with cotton blossom, rose water and musk.



"Through our partnership with 1-800-Flowers.com, we hope to inspire you to find your home's signature scent," says Julia Mellberg, US Marketing Director of Air Wick. "At Air Wick, we know that, just like floral arrangements, the choice of home fragrance to complement your décor is a very personal choice. That is why we offer a wide range of fragrances and products to meet the needs of your family and your space."

Each bouquet in the Air Wick x 1-800-Flowers.com Collection will include directions for the recipient to receive complimentary Air Wick Scented Oils and the Advanced Plug In or Essential Mist refill and Diffuser. The Air Wick Advanced Plug-In pulses fragrances for up to 60 days*; the Essential Mist Diffuser is perfectly portable and releases a gentle, fragrance mist infused with essential oils for up to 45 days*.

To find your home's signature scent, visit the Air Wick x 1-800-Flowers.com Collection here.

Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+, who have received a unique code from their floral bouquet for use to register for the Gift. Gifts are available while supplies last. Begins 12:00AM ET on 5/21/24; ends 11:59PM ET on 6/21/24 or when 250 Gifts have been redeemed, whichever occurs first. For Terms & Conditions, visit AirWickx1800FlowersCollection.com. Sponsor: Reckitt Benckiser LLC. Administrator: Don Jagoda Associates, Inc.

