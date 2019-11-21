Air Wisconsin Airlines Announces New Pilot Contract

APPLETON, Wis., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Wisconsin Airlines announced yesterday that its pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), ratified a new three-year extension to the collective bargaining agreement by an overwhelming majority. The agreement will be implemented in the coming months in coordination with ALPA while certain provisions, including an initial wage rate increase, will take effect immediately. Additionally, the new agreement will continue to provide Air Wisconsin pilots with an unmatched combination of quality of life, work rules, benefits and pay.

"We are pleased to come to an agreement with our pilot group that provides a solid future and accelerated career growth opportunities while recognizing and rewarding the contributions pilots make to our operation every day," said Christine Deister, Chief Executive Officer for Air Wisconsin Airlines. "This new agreement represents many years of collaborative work, and we would like to especially recognize the contributions of the Air Wisconsin ALPA Negotiating Committee, the Master Executive Council, and our professional pilots that work hard every day to provide safe, reliable transportation and premier customer service to our United Express passengers."

Pilot career progression is extremely important for today's professional pilots; notably in February 2018, Air Wisconsin became an exclusive United Airlines Express carrier through a long-term capacity purchase agreement with United Airlines. This exclusive relationship provides the pilots of Air Wisconsin a clearly defined pathway opportunity to the United Mainline flight deck via the United Aviate Program. This is an exciting program that efficiently enables prospective and current Air Wisconsin pilots an unmatched opportunity to become an aviator with United Airlines and the largest fleet of wide-body aircraft in North America. Air Wisconsin anticipates hiring 300 pilots in 2020 as it continues to grow its professional pilot ranks while supporting the United Mainline Aviate program. For more information, visit www.airwis.com/pilots.

About Air Wisconsin Airlines

Operating as a regional airline in the United States since 1965, Air Wisconsin Airlines performs flying services exclusively for United Airlines as United Express. Their fleet of 64 CRJ-200 regional jets carry an estimated 5 million passengers each year and unite the world by connecting passengers from hometowns large and small to United Airline's hubs which provide a gateway to countless global travel destinations.

Air Wisconsin's corporate headquarters is located in Appleton, Wisconsin.

