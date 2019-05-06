Air Wisconsin Airlines Announces New President

APPLETON, Wis., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Wisconsin Airlines is pleased to announce that Robert (Rob) Binns has been appointed President of the airline. Rob will oversee all aspects of operations and performance initiatives for Air Wisconsin and will report directly to Christine Deister, the airline's Chief Executive Officer.

Binns brings over twenty-five years of airline and industry-related experience to his new role, including Chairman and CEO of Global Aviation Holdings, a holding company for World Airways and North American Airlines. He has also held CEO, CFO, CMO and other executive roles at Hybrid Enterprises (Lockheed Martin), TransMeridian Airlines, Pegasus Aviation and Trans World Airlines.

Binns holds a Master of Business Administration as well as a BA in History and Political Science from the University of Kansas, and an MA in Political Behavior from the University of Essex (England). He is also a Certified Internal Auditor. Since 2007, Binns has served on the Carter Center Board of Councilors in Atlanta.

"I am extremely pleased that Rob is assuming the operational and performance leadership of Air Wisconsin Airlines and its great team of employees who deliver safe, reliable and customer-focused service on more than 300 daily flights operating exclusively as United Express for United Airlines," said Ms. Deister. "Rob is a seasoned, focused executive with proven leadership skills and a comprehensive range of industry experience to successfully guide and achieve excellence with our operation as we lead Air Wisconsin into the future."

"I am very excited to be joining Air Wisconsin at this important time in our partnership with United Airlines," said Binns. "I look forward to working with my 2,000 fellow Air Wisconsin team members to build and operate the best regional airline for United, its customers and our employees."

Air Wisconsin Airlines, founded in 1965, operates over 300 departures daily to 32 states in partnership with United Airlines. With service to approximately 70 cities throughout North America, Air Wisconsin carries nearly 5 million passengers annually.

Contact: Media Relations

920-475-7007

corporatecommunications@airwis.com

SOURCE Air Wisconsin Airlines